- The Ram ProMaster City returns as the only midsize commercial van in the U.S.
- Ram says the new van can carry over 2,000 pounds of payload and tow up to 2,000 pounds.
- Tradesman and SLT trims are due in early 2027 with a targeted starting price under $40,000.
The 2027 Ram ProMaster City Returns to the U.S. as a Right-Sized Work Van
Ram’s revived small commercial van promises full-size usefulness in a footprint that’s easier to park, load and afford
The Ram ProMaster City is back. This midsize van is a multitool that's easier to park than a full-size van like the Ford Transit or Mercedes-Benz Sprinter but much more useful than a compact SUV. When the ProMaster City arrives next year, it'll exist in a class of one; the old ProMaster City ended production after 2022, Ford has since retired the Transit Connect. Mercedes-Benz also no longer sells the Metris, and its new VLE will be more focused on passengers rather than cargo.
Same compact size but more practical than before
The new ProMaster City will be far more useful than its predecessor. Cargo space grows to more than 167 cubic feet compared to the previous generation's 131.7 cubic feet, with a 111-inch load floor and more than 48 inches between the rear wheelwells, which is wide enough for a standard pallet. Ram also says payload tops 2,000 pounds and towing reaches 2,000 pounds.
Ram also seems to understand why people buy smaller vans in the first place. At just under 80 inches tall, the ProMaster City is designed to slip into many standard parking garages. Plus, a turning circle of a little over 42 feet should help maneuverability in alleys, loading zones and tight city lots.
Turbo power and lots of tech
Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 166 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. On paper, that sounds more city-duty than heavy-duty, which is probably the point. Ram is also giving the van a more modern cabin than many buyers may expect in a work vehicle in 2026, with a 10-inch central touchscreen, a 10-inch digital instrument display, wireless smartphone integration, heated front seats, and standard driver aids such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
If you've set foot in Europe in the last few years, there's a good chance you’ve already seen the new ProMaster City wearing a different badge. Ram's new van is based on the same Stellantis commercial-van family that underpins models such as the Fiat Doblo, Citroen Berlingo, Peugeot Partner and Opel/Vauxhall Combo. Toyota also sells a close cousin called the ProAce City. This basically means the ProMaster City is not a clean-sheet U.S.-only van, and it rides on a platform that has already spent years putting in hard work.
Production and deliveries scheduled for later in 2026
Ram says the 2027 ProMaster City will start under $40,000 when the order books open in the second half of 2026, which will make it one of the most accessible ways for small-business buyers to get into a new commercial van without stepping up to a larger and pricier full-size model. Buyers will be able to choose between work-focused Tradesman and better-equipped SLT trims, with cargo and passenger versions available depending on whether the priority is hauling tools, packages or people.