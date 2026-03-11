The 2027 Ram ProMaster City Returns to the U.S. as a Right-Sized Work Van

Same compact size but more practical than before

The new ProMaster City will be far more useful than its predecessor. Cargo space grows to more than 167 cubic feet compared to the previous generation's 131.7 cubic feet, with a 111-inch load floor and more than 48 inches between the rear wheelwells, which is wide enough for a standard pallet. Ram also says payload tops 2,000 pounds and towing reaches 2,000 pounds.

Ram also seems to understand why people buy smaller vans in the first place. At just under 80 inches tall, the ProMaster City is designed to slip into many standard parking garages. Plus, a turning circle of a little over 42 feet should help maneuverability in alleys, loading zones and tight city lots.