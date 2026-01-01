It's Torque-Tastic: Ram 2500 Power Wagon Finally Gets Diesel Power

Ram will finally add a diesel engine to its heavy-duty off-roader, the 2500 Power Wagon. Previously, you could only buy the Power Wagon with Ram's 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine. But according to Ram boss Tim Kuniskis, customers have been asking for a diesel Power Wagon for a while.

It's a relatively plug-and-play offering: The Power Wagon will use the Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six found in other heavy-duty Rams. This engine is a monster, offering 430 horsepower and — more importantly — 1,075 lb-ft of torque. That latter spec will allow the Power Wagon to tow nearly 20,000 pounds and carry some 3,000 pounds of payload in its bed.