It's Torque-Tastic: Ram 2500 Power Wagon Finally Gets Diesel Power

Ram's heavy-duty off-roader boasts 1,075 lb-ft of Earth-crushing torque

2027 Ram 2500 Power Wagon diesel front 3/4
  • The Ram 2500 Power Wagon can now be had with a six-cylinder Cummins turbodiesel engine.
  • Thanks to 1,075 lb-ft of torque, the Power Wagon can tow almost 20,000 pounds.
  • Pricing for this heavy-duty off-roader starts at nearly $90,000. It goes on sale in late 2026.

Ram will finally add a diesel engine to its heavy-duty off-roader, the 2500 Power Wagon. Previously, you could only buy the Power Wagon with Ram's 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine. But according to Ram boss Tim Kuniskis, customers have been asking for a diesel Power Wagon for a while.

It's a relatively plug-and-play offering: The Power Wagon will use the Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six found in other heavy-duty Rams. This engine is a monster, offering 430 horsepower and — more importantly — 1,075 lb-ft of torque. That latter spec will allow the Power Wagon to tow nearly 20,000 pounds and carry some 3,000 pounds of payload in its bed.

2027 Ram 2500 Power Wagon diesel engine

The diesel engine option keeps the Power Wagon's off-road prowess intact. This truck offers locking front and rear differentials for supreme traction in all off-road conditions. The Power Wagon also comes with sophisticated Bilstein shocks, lots of underbody protection, rock rails, and, crucially, a disconnecting front stabilizer bar that improves wheel articulation to help this truck climb all sorts of obstacles. 

Another first: The 2027 Power Wagon will be offered with an automatic-leveling rear air suspension. This'll be super helpful while towing heavy trailers — something the Power Wagon can do thanks to its optional gooseneck-style fifth-wheel hookup.

The 2027 Ram 2500 Power Wagon will have all of the usual heavy-duty truck niceties, including a 14.5-inch vertically oriented Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system. Of course, it won't be cheap; the diesel Power Wagon arrives in the second half of 2026, starting at $88,470 including destination.

2027 Ram 2500 Power Wagon diesel off-road
Steven Ewing

Clint Simone

