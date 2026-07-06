Jump around

To properly test the Ram TRX, the company set me up on an off-road course with short whoops, banked turns, lots of loose dirt, and a pair of jumps — one of which could be taken at wide-open throttle so I'd cover about 100 feet in the air.

The TRX's upgraded suspension is what allows it to fly. The TRX uses the same Bilstein Black Hawk E2 adaptive shocks as the Ram 1500 RHO, but the front springs are stiffer to deal with the extra weight of the supercharged V8 engine. I've always been impressed with the RHO's off-road performance, so that's a great place to start.

The TRX has 13 inches of front suspension travel and 14 inches at the rear. What sets the TRX apart from the RHO is an extra bump-stop within the damper itself. This means that, when the suspension's full travel is being used (like during a hard landing), you've got two bump-stops helping to cushion the rebound so you don't bottom out.