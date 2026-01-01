- Ram's biggest, baddest 1500 half-ton pickup is back: The TRX goes on sale in the second half of 2026.
- It uses the same 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 as before, now with 777 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque.
- Ram says the new TRX will scoot to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds — and yes, it'll jump over just about everything.
The Hellcat Is Back! Ram 1500 TRX Rises From the Dead With 777 Horsepower
A resounding "welcome back" for Ram's $102,590 supercharged pickup
When Ram boss Tim Kuniskis was asked if the Trump administration's fuel economy rollbacks spawned the resurrection of the legendary TRX pickup, his response was simple: "I was gonna do it anyway."
And why not? Fuel economy, shmuel economy — who doesn't love a rip-snorting dune-jumping supercharged pickup truck? The Ford F-150 Raptor R can't have all the fun.
The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX — yes, it's officially part of Stellantis' SRT performance division now — is back with a few new tricks up its sleeve. For starters, the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine gets a modest power bump, now putting out 777 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque, up from the previous 702 hp and 650 lb-ft. Ram says this'll get its monster truck up to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds — that's 0.7-second quicker than the last TRX we tested.
Straight-line speed isn't the TRX's calling card, though; this truck is all about extreme off-road prowess. To that end, the TRX gets new Bilstein adaptive shocks with 13 inches and 14 inches of suspension travel (front and rear, respectively), as well as 35-inch all-terrain tires wrapping 18-inch wheels. Can you jump dunes? Heck yeah you can jump dunes.
As before, the Ram 1500 SRT TRX should be pleasant to live with on a daily basis thanks to creature comforts such as heated and ventilated seats for all passengers, as well as massaging chairs for the driver and the passenger riding shotgun. There's carbon-fiber trim throughout the cabin, plus a Harman Kardon stereo to really kick out the jams.
A full suite of tech is included, too. There's a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 10-inch head-up display in front of the driver and a 14.5-inch central multimedia touchscreen. The TRX also comes with Ram's hands-free highway driving assistant — technology we really like in the Ram 1500 Limited that's part of our One-Year Road Test fleet.
You can order the Ram TRX in a subdued monotone look, like the green truck pictured above. But Ram will also sell you a version dubbed the Bloodshot Night Edition (seriously), which has a red-and-black two-tone look with all the crazy exterior badging you could ever want or need.
The Ram 1500 TRX will go on sale in the second half of 2026, and it'll be the company's most expensive half-ton truck. Pricing starts at $102,590, including an eye-watering $2,595 destination charge. That's a ton of coin, but we don't imagine Ram will have any trouble selling every TRX it builds. This dinosaur was resurrected for a reason, after all.