The Hellcat Is Back! Ram 1500 TRX Rises From the Dead With 777 Horsepower

When Ram boss Tim Kuniskis was asked if the Trump administration's fuel economy rollbacks spawned the resurrection of the legendary TRX pickup, his response was simple: "I was gonna do it anyway."

And why not? Fuel economy, shmuel economy — who doesn't love a rip-snorting dune-jumping supercharged pickup truck? The Ford F-150 Raptor R can't have all the fun.

The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX — yes, it's officially part of Stellantis' SRT performance division now — is back with a few new tricks up its sleeve. For starters, the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine gets a modest power bump, now putting out 777 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque, up from the previous 702 hp and 650 lb-ft. Ram says this'll get its monster truck up to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds — that's 0.7-second quicker than the last TRX we tested.