Porsche on Wednesday revealed the 2027 Taycan lineup. The latest round of revisions for the German brand's original electric car aren't as dramatic as the 2025 update but nonetheless address everyday usability — and promise a more engaging driving experience as well.

To start, Porsche is joining the likes of Hyundai and Lexus by offering simulated shifts in its EV. Dubbed E-Shift, the feature is available on all Taycan models and accessed via an additional dedicated dial on the steering wheel, just below the drive mode selector. When activated, E-Shift allows the driver to experience eight simulated gears, including manual "shifts" via steering-mounted paddles. Porsche says the shifts come with a distinct feel and gear-specific drag torque "comparable to the engine braking behavior of a combustion-engined car." Yes, there's a rev limiter, which, in the one provided photo, shows up at 7,400 rpm.

Porsche says it reengineered the accompanying electric soundtrack for E-Shift duty. As before, each specific Taycan model features its own take on the simulated noise (which can also be turned off as desired).