- What's new: Porsche is treating the Taycan EV to another round of updates, including faux shifts, redone soundtracks, and a host of tech improvements including a native Tesla-style NACS port.
- Why it matters: As satisfying as all of the Taycan trims are to drive, other newer EVs have shown how a bit of internal-combustion imitation can improve the experience. Plus, you know: Supercharger access.
- Edmunds says: The more performance EVs with simulated shifting, the better. The Cayenne Electric's tech upgrades are welcome as well. If only the price stopped creeping upward; the Taycan now starts above $114K!
2027 Porsche Taycan Gains Simulated Gear Shifts and a Tesla-Style Charging Port
Porsche's sleek EV gets a more engaging drive mode and borrows tech from the Cayenne Electric
Porsche on Wednesday revealed the 2027 Taycan lineup. The latest round of revisions for the German brand's original electric car aren't as dramatic as the 2025 update but nonetheless address everyday usability — and promise a more engaging driving experience as well.
To start, Porsche is joining the likes of Hyundai and Lexus by offering simulated shifts in its EV. Dubbed E-Shift, the feature is available on all Taycan models and accessed via an additional dedicated dial on the steering wheel, just below the drive mode selector. When activated, E-Shift allows the driver to experience eight simulated gears, including manual "shifts" via steering-mounted paddles. Porsche says the shifts come with a distinct feel and gear-specific drag torque "comparable to the engine braking behavior of a combustion-engined car." Yes, there's a rev limiter, which, in the one provided photo, shows up at 7,400 rpm.
Porsche says it reengineered the accompanying electric soundtrack for E-Shift duty. As before, each specific Taycan model features its own take on the simulated noise (which can also be turned off as desired).
Charging and infotainment upgrades
As many companies have done over the last two years, Porsche is switching the Taycan over to a North American Charging Standard (NACS) port — the one you'll find on a Tesla. The Taycan still has two ports, mind you: The driver-side panel keeps the standard Level 2 setup. Curiously, the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package — the bonkers 1,092-horsepower two-seat version — sticks to the old CCS-style Level 3 port. No matter the model or passenger-side charger, all Taycans will now use the same 105-kWh battery pack. Charging speeds still top out at 320 kW.
Inside the Taycan, Porsche upgraded its infotainment system to the latest software, boasting five times more computing power than before. The menu design is updated and similar to that in the Cayenne Electric, while the company's mobile companion app is also improved. Taycan owners can download additional apps directly within the car's native infotainment, while Porsche says Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration is improved as well. A voice assistant is again part of the experience with an expanded repertoire of commands, including opening the charging ports.
Finally, Porsche has upgraded the wireless charger with a magnetic lock ring and a maximum charge rate of 25 watts.
Order books are now open for the 2027 Porsche Taycan lineup, with deliveries slated for later this year. The model lineup kicks off with the $114,250 (including destination) rear-wheel-drive Taycan and extends right up to the aforementioned Turbo GT with Weissach package, which we suspect might just touch $250,000 for 2027. And that's before you ask about fitting the Manthey performance kit.