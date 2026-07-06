Through the sweeping bends of the German countryside, the S/C feels every bit as planted and capable as the hard-roofed GT3. Any notions that the S/C might, in some way, be compromised by its convertible roof should be completely dismissed. Neither you nor I can go fast enough on a public road to notice enough of a difference between the S/C and a standard GT3. And to tell you the truth, I'd take the S/C every day over the standard car simply because it has the ability to open itself up and let me soak in the sounds of this engine and my surroundings.

If I wanted to go drive on a racetrack, I'd go buy a race car. And if I could afford an S/C, I'd probably already have a race car anyway. The steering is light but full of feel, in a way that only Porsche seems to master, and the ride, even in its firmest setting, is still plenty comfortable and far more forgiving and compliant than it is in the coupe. Despite its aggressive pedigree, it really is an all-day cabriolet. Oh, and the wind blocker works amazingly well.

More S/C things

Porsche has given the S/C a few features that we might see in other 911 models in the not-so-distant future. The most driver-centric feature is a restyled digital instrument cluster display that's easier to read and can mimic Porsche's classic five-dial instrumentation. There's also the ability to display the tachometer "clocked" or rotated to put the 9,000-rpm redline in the 12 o'clock position, as you'd see in an older race car.