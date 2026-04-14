- What is it: A manual-only, 9,000-rpm, top-down driver's car with unlimited headroom.
- Why does it matter: The 911 GT3 S/C is the first convertible GT3 Porsche has ever made.
- When and how much: If your relationship with your Porsche dealer is good enough, you'll be able to order one at the end of this year.
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Look: More Than Another Slice of the 911 Pie
It's not quite as special as a Speedster, but it's still pretty cool
Porsche likes to send off its 911 generations with a bang, and in most cases that is a new 911 Speedster. The 997 generation got one, and so did the 991. But now we're on 992, and guess what, we aren't getting a Speedster. That's because, instead of the uber-special, limited-production send-off special that is the 911 Speedster, the 992 generation is getting this. Meet the 2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C — standing for Sport Cabriolet — the first roofless GT3 Porsche has ever made.
The S/C shares almost everything with the GT3 Touring. The chassis tuning is the same, the engine is the same 4.0-liter flat-six that revs to 9,000 rpm and makes the same 502 horsepower, the shorter final drive ratio of the refreshed 911 GT3 is the same, and the S/C gets the same fancy GT3-specific double-wishbone front suspension. A regular 911 Cabriolet this is not.
But it isn't exactly a carbon copy of the regular GT3. In fact, carbon is where it sets itself apart. The hood and doors are made from carbon fiber, and the front fenders are straight off the limited-run 911 S/T. You also get the same lightweight door panels and lighter carpets. The brakes are carbon-ceramic as standard and the wheels are all magnesium, just like on the 911 S/T. Together, they help save 63 pounds of unsprung mass, and that's important because being a convertible means weight has to be added in.
Porsche says the hydraulic system that powers the rag top is "particularly lightweight" but won't specify exactly how much mass it adds to the overall weight. It does note, however, that it uses magnesium in part of the front roof frame and rear window frame. It saves a bit of weight, and Porsche also says it was able to almost perfectly match the profile of the 911 coupe.
The interior is typical 911, but because it's a 911, you can option the heck out of it and customize it to your heart's content. The trippy pattern in the seats is a particularly neat touch. If you skip all the options, the 911 GT3 S/C will run you $275,350. It's also not a limited-run model, so Porsche will make as many of these as they can sell — which we gather will be many.
The eagle-eyed among you will probably realize that's around $40,000 more than a regular GT3 with a stick. However, Porsche is quick to point out the standard magnesium wheels, ceramic brakes, and other lightweight goodies cost quite a bit extra. By the time you're done adding it all up, the GT3 so equipped would cost more than a GT3 S/C does.
Assuming your relationship with your local Porsche dealer is as rock solid as your marriage, you'll be able to pick one of these up toward the end of 2026. Does the fact that this isn't a Speedster make it less special? Do you really want a GT3 that's heavier and roofless? Does any of that matter in the face of what is undoubtedly going to be a hilarious, tub-thumping good time from behind the wheel? We'll let you decide.