2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Look: More Than Another Slice of the 911 Pie

The interior is typical 911, but because it's a 911, you can option the heck out of it and customize it to your heart's content. The trippy pattern in the seats is a particularly neat touch. If you skip all the options, the 911 GT3 S/C will run you $275,350. It's also not a limited-run model, so Porsche will make as many of these as they can sell — which we gather will be many.

The eagle-eyed among you will probably realize that's around $40,000 more than a regular GT3 with a stick. However, Porsche is quick to point out the standard magnesium wheels, ceramic brakes, and other lightweight goodies cost quite a bit extra. By the time you're done adding it all up, the GT3 so equipped would cost more than a GT3 S/C does.

Assuming your relationship with your local Porsche dealer is as rock solid as your marriage, you'll be able to pick one of these up toward the end of 2026. Does the fact that this isn't a Speedster make it less special? Do you really want a GT3 that's heavier and roofless? Does any of that matter in the face of what is undoubtedly going to be a hilarious, tub-thumping good time from behind the wheel? We'll let you decide.