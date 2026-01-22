- New photos of the new 911 GT3 RS undergoing winter testing show big changes.
- There are big changes both to the skin and what's happening underneath.
- The big rumor is that the GT3's screaming naturally aspirated engine will be replaced with a turbocharged one.
The Next Porsche 911 GT3 RS Will Get Turbo Power and Crazy Looks: Everything We Know
Say goodbye to the naturally aspirated GT3 engine
It was only a matter of time. Spy shots of the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS appear to reveal that it will no longer have a screaming 9,000-rpm naturally aspirated engine but rather a turbocharged setup. It's the end of an era — one that Porsche has managed to extend longer than most other automakers — but emissions regulations are catching up.
That said, it will mean the GT3 RS is only going to get faster. Porsche can't have its track-ready crown stolen by the Chevy Corvette ZR1 or the Ford Mustang GTD now, can it? In order to do so, the GT3 will have to employ turbochargers. And the biggest giveaways that this GT3 RS prototype has a turbo engine are new ducts and vents. Turbos make heat, and that heat needs a place to escape.
Up front, the GT3 RS' bumper is far more aggressive than before, and the side inlets at the rear of the car appear to be larger than the ones on the current car. The rear diffuser looks like it houses larger exhausts as well as two auxiliary outlets on either side.
This could be Porsche trying to use some of the hot exhaust gas to somehow power up the rear diffuser, or it could be a sort of wastegate/dump-off valve to vent backpressure caused by — you guessed it — a turbocharger. High-revving and super-responsive engines are a GT3 hallmark, and Porsche is likely using some clever new tricks to make sure a turbo engine is up to snuff.
There are also thin slot gaps on either side of the rear license plate holder. This is likely to help passively vent hot air that's being made by the new engine setup.
How much power will the new GT3 RS make? At this point, it's all speculation. We aren't sure if engine displacement has stayed the same at 4.0 liters or if it's gone down to 3.6 and is a version of the turbocharged hybrid powerplant used in the current 992.2 911 GTS and Turbo models. We expect the GT3 to offer somewhere around 600 horsepower.
If you compare the last GT3 RS and these spy shots, you'll also notice the enormous rear wing now has three elements in the back as opposed to two. We can't be sure which element is the Formula 1-style drag reduction system, but it looks as though Porsche is still refining this setup for the new car.
With testing well underway, we expect the new 911 GT3 RS to be revealed this summer and hit a racetrack near you close to the end of the year.
Photos by KGP Photography