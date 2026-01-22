The Next Porsche 911 GT3 RS Will Get Turbo Power and Crazy Looks: Everything We Know

Up front, the GT3 RS' bumper is far more aggressive than before, and the side inlets at the rear of the car appear to be larger than the ones on the current car. The rear diffuser looks like it houses larger exhausts as well as two auxiliary outlets on either side.

This could be Porsche trying to use some of the hot exhaust gas to somehow power up the rear diffuser, or it could be a sort of wastegate/dump-off valve to vent backpressure caused by — you guessed it — a turbocharger. High-revving and super-responsive engines are a GT3 hallmark, and Porsche is likely using some clever new tricks to make sure a turbo engine is up to snuff.

There are also thin slot gaps on either side of the rear license plate holder. This is likely to help passively vent hot air that's being made by the new engine setup.