— L'Hospitalet, France

Is there a tougher sell right now than an electric luxury sport sedan with a six-figure price tag? Porsche — arguably one of the most desirable names in terms of brand cachet — saw Taycan deliveries fall by over 40% in the first quarter of this year. That is, after posting a 22% drop in total deliveries for 2025, citing a "slowdown in the adoption of electromobility." Ahem.

Yet it's at this point in the auto electrification story that the Polestar 5, an electric sedan with luxurious and sporty ambitions, sets its sights on U.S. showrooms. Only it's doing so without a Porsche crest on its nose. So, as I kick off my road trip across France, Andorra and Spain, I'm wondering, how good will the Polestar 5 have to be to succeed while so many others fail?