- The 2027 Nissan Z Nismo has an optional six-speed manual transmission.
- Nissan also gives the Nismo brakes from the GT-R, plus chassis tweaks and light styling changes.
- Pricing is not out yet, but the 2026 Z ranges from $44,265 to $67,045 with destination.
The 2027 Nissan Z Nismo Finally Gets a Manual Transmission
The full Z lineup gets a few nice updates for 2027
The 2027 Nissan Z is here, and there's good news: The 420-horsepower Z Nismo is finally getting a six-speed manual transmission. The current Nismo is automatic-only, and that has long felt like the missing ingredient in the hottest version of Nissan's two-seat sport coupe. More than just a light styling update, this refresh looks like the mechanical polish the Z has always needed.
The regular Z has always tended to feel more like a fast, stylish touring coupe than a razor-sharp sports car, while our first drive of the 2024 Z Nismo found that version noticeably tighter, more direct and far more confidence-inspiring on track. That separation carries over to the new model year, and there's actually a bigger difference between the two models than before.
The Nismo is even more hardcore
For the three-pedal configuration, the Z Nismo's twin-turbo engine gets transmission-specific tuning for sharper throttle response. It's accompanied by retuned sound-enhancement and noise-canceling systems for the interior, with the Sport mode now letting more of the engine and exhaust noise into the cabin. The car also adds stronger and lighter GT-R-derived front brakes with two-piece iron-aluminum rotors, steering revisions for a more fluid and direct cornering feel, and suspension changes meant to make the car feel more composed when driven hard. We look forward to sampling these changes soon.
Nissan also freshened the rest of the Z lineup for 2027. The Sport and Performance models get a cleaner front-end design, and you'll probably also notice the new green paint option and updated 19-inch wheels on the Performance trim. Also, there's an updated wireless phone charger with magnetic alignment and better cooling. These are obviously not dramatic changes, but they do help the Z feel fresher inside and out while keeping the retro-inspired vibe mostly unchanged.
Meaningful mechanical upgrades
That's not all. On the mechanical side of things, the Z Performance gets larger monotube shocks for a smoother ride and more predictable handling, which sounds small but could be meaningful because the current car has never felt quite as planted as it could be while cornering. All 2027 Z models also get a redesigned fuel tank intended to keep fuel flowing more consistently during long, high-speed corners. That's a benefit you'll probably never experience in ordinary everyday use, though.
Speaking of daily driving, one of the standard Z's best traits has always been its everyday livability. We found the car surprisingly comfortable for a low-slung coupe, with supportive seats, a quality-feeling cabin, and ride comfort that is better than many rivals. On a 700-mile road trip, the Z even proved to be a genuinely good long-distance companion, and the 2027 updates should build on that with an even smoother ride and more predictable cornering.
The 2027 model is scheduled to reach dealerships in summer 2026, and Nissan says pricing will be announced closer to launch. For reference, the 2026 Z starts at $44,265 in Sport trim and reaches $67,045 for the Nismo, though the added hardware could push 2027 pricing up a bit.