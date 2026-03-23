The 2027 Nissan Z Nismo Finally Gets a Manual Transmission

Meaningful mechanical upgrades

That's not all. On the mechanical side of things, the Z Performance gets larger monotube shocks for a smoother ride and more predictable handling, which sounds small but could be meaningful because the current car has never felt quite as planted as it could be while cornering. All 2027 Z models also get a redesigned fuel tank intended to keep fuel flowing more consistently during long, high-speed corners. That's a benefit you'll probably never experience in ordinary everyday use, though.

Speaking of daily driving, one of the standard Z's best traits has always been its everyday livability. We found the car surprisingly comfortable for a low-slung coupe, with supportive seats, a quality-feeling cabin, and ride comfort that is better than many rivals. On a 700-mile road trip, the Z even proved to be a genuinely good long-distance companion, and the 2027 updates should build on that with an even smoother ride and more predictable cornering.

The 2027 model is scheduled to reach dealerships in summer 2026, and Nissan says pricing will be announced closer to launch. For reference, the 2026 Z starts at $44,265 in Sport trim and reaches $67,045 for the Nismo, though the added hardware could push 2027 pricing up a bit.