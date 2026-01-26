- Nissan will introduce a new Rogue later this year.
- The Rogue will get Nissan's new E-Power hybrid powertrain.
- Expect the exterior and interior to borrow design inspiration from the Murano.
A Nissan Rogue Hybrid Is Coming Later This Year. Here's Everything We Know
Murano-inspired styling will give the Rogue a fresh look
The Rogue is Nissan's best-selling car, and it's getting an update later this year. A fresh set of spy shots reveals new Murano-inspired styling, and the Rogue will get a new hybrid engine too.
E-Power is coming
Nissan will give the Rogue more powertrain options beyond the current 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. While the gas-only option will be sticking around, Nissan is going to introduce its next-generation E-Power hybrid powertrain to the U.S. market for the first time with the new Rogue.
Unlike typical hybrids, Nissan's hybrid system uses a gas engine to charge up a battery pack, and an electric motor is the only thing that drives the wheels. There's no transmission and the engine has no physical connection to the wheels. When you're at low speeds, the engine is off and it's just the electric motor driving the wheels, while at higher speeds, the engine regularly feeds power to a generator that charges up the battery. Nissan says cars are more efficient and better to drive this way — it's like driving an EV thanks to the motor's smooth power delivery.
The third generation of the brand's E-Power tech is what we'll see in the next Rogue. It will use a version of the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that's under the hood of the current Rogue but modified heavily for power generation duties as opposed to serving as the car's main source of drive. Nissan told us it's going to be 15% more efficient than the current setup on highways, reduce tailpipe emissions even further, and be both quieter and more refined than before.
Murano-inspired looks
The striped multi-light-bar motif that the company has been using on cars like the Kicks and new Murano will be modified slightly, with the lights taking on a more hexagonal shape and being pushed to the far edges of the front grille. You can see this through the camouflage in the spy photos. We think this'll give the Rogue a fresh face that's less awkward than the current SUV.
A fresh interior
Speaking of the Murano, its interior will influence the design of the new Rogue's cabin. That's a good thing — Nissan's latest interiors are a major step up for the brand, with their threaded screen instrument cluster and infotainment setup, higher-quality materials and more cohesive overall design.
Coming this year
Both the gas-only and hybrid-powered Rogue should go on sale later this year as 2027 models. The Rogue will reportedly be produced in Japan to start, with production coming online at Nissan's Smyrna, Tennessee, facility in 2028.
Photos by KGP Photography