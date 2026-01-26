A Nissan Rogue Hybrid Is Coming Later This Year. Here's Everything We Know

Unlike typical hybrids, Nissan's hybrid system uses a gas engine to charge up a battery pack, and an electric motor is the only thing that drives the wheels. There's no transmission and the engine has no physical connection to the wheels. When you're at low speeds, the engine is off and it's just the electric motor driving the wheels, while at higher speeds, the engine regularly feeds power to a generator that charges up the battery. Nissan says cars are more efficient and better to drive this way — it's like driving an EV thanks to the motor's smooth power delivery.

The third generation of the brand's E-Power tech is what we'll see in the next Rogue. It will use a version of the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that's under the hood of the current Rogue but modified heavily for power generation duties as opposed to serving as the car's main source of drive. Nissan told us it's going to be 15% more efficient than the current setup on highways, reduce tailpipe emissions even further, and be both quieter and more refined than before.