2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid: Here's Our First Look

The Rogue is one of Nissan's most successful vehicles, and it's getting a major update later this year. At a press conference in Japan today, Nissan gave us our first proper look at the 2027 Rogue, which should be priced around $30,000 and compete with a whole mess of compact SUVs, including the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4 and more.

The big news for the 2027 Rogue is the addition of Nissan's new E-Power hybrid system. We recently had the chance to sample E-Power in the European-market Qashqai SUV, where a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine acts as an onboard generator for a 2.1-kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery sends power to an electric motor on the Qashqai's front axle, giving it quick, EV-like acceleration with great overall efficiency.