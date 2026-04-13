- What's new: The new Nissan Rogue Hybrid was revealed at an event in Japan today.
- Why it matters: The 2027 Rogue will arrive later this year, priced around $30,000. It'll battle segment stalwarts like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.
- Edmunds says: We're impressed with Nissan's E-Power hybrid tech and look forward to sampling it in the new Rogue SUV.
2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid: Here's Our First Look
The new Rogue will go on sale in late 2026
The Rogue is one of Nissan's most successful vehicles, and it's getting a major update later this year. At a press conference in Japan today, Nissan gave us our first proper look at the 2027 Rogue, which should be priced around $30,000 and compete with a whole mess of compact SUVs, including the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4 and more.
The big news for the 2027 Rogue is the addition of Nissan's new E-Power hybrid system. We recently had the chance to sample E-Power in the European-market Qashqai SUV, where a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine acts as an onboard generator for a 2.1-kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery sends power to an electric motor on the Qashqai's front axle, giving it quick, EV-like acceleration with great overall efficiency.
How will the Rogue's hybrid system be different? Nissan isn't divulging any details right now. We do know that the Rogue will be offered with all-wheel drive, meaning it'll get a second electric motor to power the rear wheels. We also expect the Rogue will get more power than the Qashqai, since it's a larger vehicle.
"Nissan has sold almost 2 million vehicles with E-Power since 2016, making it a globally tried-and-tested technology," the company said in a statement. The 2027 Rogue will be the first application of Nissan's E-Power tech in the United States.
Beyond the hybrid powertrain, the Rogue is expected to be a big step up over the current SUV. It's immediately snazzier, with fresh new looks reminiscent of the Leaf and Murano. The interior should get a nice update as well, with better infotainment tech and a renewed focus on high-quality materials and attention to detail.
We'll have the full smattering of 2027 Rogue details, including pricing and fuel economy, closer to the SUV hitting dealerships at the end of 2026. The Rogue will also be sold as the X-Trail in countries around the world.