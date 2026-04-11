We Drove a Nissan Qashqai E-Power, a Preview of the Upcoming Rogue Hybrid

What's E-Power?

One of the things that sets Nissan's E-Power tech apart from other hybrid systems is that the Qashqai's turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine has no physical connection to the SUV's wheels. Similar setups in vehicles like the Honda CR-V allow the engine to directly drive the wheels under certain high-speed conditions, but E-Power doesn't go this route. The engine is only used as an onboard generator that charges the Qashqai's 2.1-kWh lithium-ion battery. This also means you don't have to plug in the Qashqai; the battery constantly charges when you're on the go.

Because of this design, the Qashqai drives like an EV — after all, its front wheels are only being powered by an electric motor. The Qashqai has peppy acceleration, and you can slow down using regenerative braking that sends supplemental energy back into the battery pack. It even has one-pedal driving, just like an EV. The only real difference is the occasional muted drone from the gas-powered engine (generator).