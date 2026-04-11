- What's happening: We drove a European-spec Nissan Qashqai, which uses the company's E-Power hybrid system.
- Why it matters: This E-Power hybrid tech will be found in the next-generation Rogue, which arrives in the U.S. later this year.
- Edmunds says: The Qashqai E-Power is peppy and drives like an EV, which makes us excited about getting behind the wheel of the new Rogue.
We Drove a Nissan Qashqai E-Power, a Preview of the Upcoming Rogue Hybrid
Nissan's new Rogue Hybrid arrives in the U.S. later this year
Nissan is bringing a brand-new Rogue Hybrid — no, not that Rogue Hybrid — to the U.S. later this year. It'll give compact SUV shoppers another solid vehicle to consider alongside hybrids like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Toyota RAV4. To give us an idea of what we can expect from the new electrified Rogue, Nissan brought one of its foreign-market Qashqai subcompact crossovers to Los Angeles for a brief test drive. The Qashqai has a version of the E-Power hybrid system that'll be found in the new Rogue, and friends, we have a lot to look forward to.
What's E-Power?
One of the things that sets Nissan's E-Power tech apart from other hybrid systems is that the Qashqai's turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine has no physical connection to the SUV's wheels. Similar setups in vehicles like the Honda CR-V allow the engine to directly drive the wheels under certain high-speed conditions, but E-Power doesn't go this route. The engine is only used as an onboard generator that charges the Qashqai's 2.1-kWh lithium-ion battery. This also means you don't have to plug in the Qashqai; the battery constantly charges when you're on the go.
Because of this design, the Qashqai drives like an EV — after all, its front wheels are only being powered by an electric motor. The Qashqai has peppy acceleration, and you can slow down using regenerative braking that sends supplemental energy back into the battery pack. It even has one-pedal driving, just like an EV. The only real difference is the occasional muted drone from the gas-powered engine (generator).
How the Rogue E-Power will be different
The Qashqai and Rogue are different vehicles designed with different markets in mind. The Qashqai E-Power is smaller than the Rogue, and it only comes with front-wheel drive.
When the Rogue E-Power arrives this fall, it'll be offered with a second electric motor, giving it all-wheel drive. The Rogue will also have more power — a good thing, since it's larger and heavier than the Qashqai. How this will affect overall efficiency remains to be seen, but right now, the Qashqai E-Power is estimated to achieve around 45 mpg based on the European ADAC test cycle. A front-wheel-drive Kia Sportage Hybrid has an EPA fuel economy estimate of 42 mpg combined — all-wheel drive brings that down to 35 mpg — so if the U.S.-spec Rogue can land somewhere in that ballpark, it'll certainly be competitive.
Nissan hasn't said how much the standard 2027 Rogue will cost, but expect the E-Power option to add a bit more to the bottom line. Right now, the 2026 Rogue starts around $30,000, and the Mitsubishi Outlander-based Rogue plug-in hybrid commands a lofty $46,000.
What's the Qashqai like?
The whole point of Nissan inviting me out to drive the Qashqai was to get a taste of E-Power, but I'd be remiss not to give a few notes about what it's like to drive this little piece of forbidden fruit.
The Qashqai's short wheelbase and light steering make it feel nimble in traffic, and the suspension is actually quite firm — something that would surely be softened in U.S.-specific tuning. This SUV only has 187 horsepower, but the EV-like driving dynamics and instant acceleration offset the relative lack of power, making it great in the city but somewhat sluggish on the highway. Hopefully, the Rogue E-Power's second drive motor will alleviate this. I look forward to its arrival later this year.