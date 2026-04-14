- What's new: The 2027 Nissan Rogue will launch as a hybrid first, with gas-only versions to follow.
- Why it matters: Priced between $30K and $35K, the Rogue Hybrid will compete with big-time small SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.
- Edmunds says: We're excited to sample E-Power in the Rogue.
Nissan: Rogue E-Power Tech Is 'Superior to Any Other Hybrid'
Nissan will launch the Rogue Hybrid first, but gas-only versions will follow
— Yokohama, Japan
When the 2027 Nissan Rogue goes on sale later this year, it'll be the first vehicle to use the company's E-Power hybrid technology in the United States. E-Power is a system where a gas engine only acts as a generator to charge a small battery, so the Rogue is driven solely by electric motors, giving it EV-like acceleration and braking characteristics.
"This hybrid is special," Guillaume Cartier, Nissan's chief performance officer, said during a press conference in Japan. "This technology is superior to any other hybrid."
E-Power isn't just for the Rogue
"The launch of the Rogue will be essential" to spreading the word about E-Power, Cartier said. "We have to launch a car and a technology."
Beyond the Rogue, Nissan executives believe E-Power could find its way into other vehicles in a range of segments. The company already confirmed it's working on a V6 hybrid system for the new Xterra, as well as other SUVs. Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa said the company is exploring additional applications as well.
"We want to consider other segments," Espinosa said during the press conference. "We can imagine smaller cars taking this technology."
A non-hybrid Rogue will also be available
When the Rogue arrives later this year, the hybrid powertrain will come first, with a gas-only version arriving shortly thereafter.
"We will keep both," Espinosa said. "We will start with E-Power."
E-Power is currently offered in a number of Nissan products sold outside the United States. We recently experienced this tech in a European-spec Qashqai crossover and came away impressed. The Rogue will use a more powerful dual-motor E-Power setup, giving this SUV all-wheel drive.
The 2027 Rogue is expected to start in the $30,000 to $35,000 range, and the E-Power tech will make it competitive against a growing crop of compact hybrid SUVs. Heavy hitters like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage all offer hybrid options, and the new Toyota RAV4 is exclusively offered with hybrid power. We're excited to see how the new Rogue stacks up in this space.