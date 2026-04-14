Nissan: Rogue E-Power Tech Is 'Superior to Any Other Hybrid'

A non-hybrid Rogue will also be available

When the Rogue arrives later this year, the hybrid powertrain will come first, with a gas-only version arriving shortly thereafter.

"We will keep both," Espinosa said. "We will start with E-Power."

E-Power is currently offered in a number of Nissan products sold outside the United States. We recently experienced this tech in a European-spec Qashqai crossover and came away impressed. The Rogue will use a more powerful dual-motor E-Power setup, giving this SUV all-wheel drive.

The 2027 Rogue is expected to start in the $30,000 to $35,000 range, and the E-Power tech will make it competitive against a growing crop of compact hybrid SUVs. Heavy hitters like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage all offer hybrid options, and the new Toyota RAV4 is exclusively offered with hybrid power. We're excited to see how the new Rogue stacks up in this space.