No, the Nissan Altima Isn't Dead for 2027

Despite what WardsAuto recently reported, the Nissan Altima is not dying for 2027. A similar story circulated in 2025 regarding the Altima's demise, but it's still very much here.

This statement Edmunds received from a Nissan spokesperson directly refutes speculation about the Altima's death:

"The Nissan Altima remains an important part of our lineup, meeting the needs of sedan buyers today. We continue to see strong customer interest and later this year we will introduce a 2027 Model Year. Nissan is committed to the sedan segment, offering customers stylish, affordable cars equipped with convenient, entertaining, and safety-enhancing technologies. The all-new 2026 Nissan Sentra is a great example of this approach. We continue to enhance and refresh our model line, with exciting plans in development, but we don’t have anything further to share at this time."