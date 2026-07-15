- What's new: The Nissan Altima has been hanging on by a thread for a while, but that doesn't mean it's dead for 2027.
- Why it matters: Nissan says it continues to serve a key role in its lineup and that it plans to introduce a 2027 model-year car soon.
- Edmunds says: Despite what a number of other outlets have reported, the Altima isn't going anywhere for at least another year.
No, the Nissan Altima Isn't Dead for 2027
The Altima still has a place in Nissan's lineup
Despite what WardsAuto recently reported, the Nissan Altima is not dying for 2027. A similar story circulated in 2025 regarding the Altima's demise, but it's still very much here.
This statement Edmunds received from a Nissan spokesperson directly refutes speculation about the Altima's death:
"The Nissan Altima remains an important part of our lineup, meeting the needs of sedan buyers today. We continue to see strong customer interest and later this year we will introduce a 2027 Model Year. Nissan is committed to the sedan segment, offering customers stylish, affordable cars equipped with convenient, entertaining, and safety-enhancing technologies. The all-new 2026 Nissan Sentra is a great example of this approach. We continue to enhance and refresh our model line, with exciting plans in development, but we don’t have anything further to share at this time."
In an interview with WardsAuto, Nissan's head of product planning, Ponz Pandikuthira, said the "Altima will soon depart," but he stopped short of saying the exact timeline. The brand clearly still thinks there is room for its midsize sedan, and if there are indeed exciting things in store, then we'll be sure to report back on them once we get official word from Nissan — and not anyone else.