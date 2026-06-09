- What's new: Mitsubishi has a new EV on the way, called Eclipse Sportback, which is really just a rebadged Nissan Leaf.
- Why it matters: It should be priced just above $30,000, giving Mitsubishi an electric alternative to the Chevy Bolt, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model 3.
- Edmunds says: The name is really bad. But since the Leaf is pretty good, the Eclipse Sportback should at least be competitive.
Want a New Mitsubishi Eclipse? Too Bad, Here's a Nissan Leaf
Mitsubishi's new Eclipse Sportback is a Nissan Leaf with different styling
My first car was a 1992 Mitsubishi Eclipse. So yes, I have feelings about Mitsubishi once again slapping the Eclipse name on a car that, well, isn't. Sigh. But I digress. Meet the 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback, a "new" compact EV that's coming to the U.S. later this year.
Those are air quotes around the word "new," by the way; this EV isn't actually new at all. The Eclipse is nothing more than a rebadged Nissan Leaf, though the company says the Sportback "will offer cosmetic changes that differentiate the two vehicles and make this model uniquely Mitsubishi." I can definitely spot the Eclipse-specific front and rear fascias, but that's about it.
Mitsubishi hasn't released any specs or pricing details. But I can't imagine the Eclipse Sportback is mechanically different from the Leaf on which it's based. That means power should come from a 75-kWh lithium-ion battery and a single electric motor, producing 214 horsepower and 261 lb-ft of torque. In our testing, a Leaf Platinum+ accelerated to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, which is on the slower side for small EVs. On the other hand, when we ran the Leaf Platinum+ through the Edmunds EV Range Test, it went 310 miles, which is a solid improvement over the EPA's 259-mile estimate.
The 2026 Leaf is priced from $31,535 (including destination) for the base S+, with the fancier SV+ and Platinum+ trims costing $35,775 and $40,535, respectively. Unless Mitsubishi drastically changes this EV's standard and optional equipment strategy (it won't), the Eclipse Sportback should cost roughly the same.
Why would someone buy an Eclipse Sportback over a Nissan Leaf? Who the heck knows. Maybe it'll be priced more competitively. Actually, you know, that's one way Mitsubishi could make the Eclipse Sportback stand out.
Don't forget, when Nissan introduced the Leaf, it initially promised a base S model with a 52-kWh battery, 174 hp and a sub-$30,000 price tag, which has since been delayed indefinitely. If Mitsubishi decided to pick up where Nissan left off, an entry-level Eclipse Sportback would have significantly less driving range than other models, but a price tag below $30K could make it compelling. Maybe.
Mitsubishi will release full 2027 Eclipse Sportback information — including pricing and range — later this year.