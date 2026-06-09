Want a New Mitsubishi Eclipse? Too Bad, Here's a Nissan Leaf

My first car was a 1992 Mitsubishi Eclipse. So yes, I have feelings about Mitsubishi once again slapping the Eclipse name on a car that, well, isn't. Sigh. But I digress. Meet the 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback, a "new" compact EV that's coming to the U.S. later this year.

Those are air quotes around the word "new," by the way; this EV isn't actually new at all. The Eclipse is nothing more than a rebadged Nissan Leaf, though the company says the Sportback "will offer cosmetic changes that differentiate the two vehicles and make this model uniquely Mitsubishi." I can definitely spot the Eclipse-specific front and rear fascias, but that's about it.