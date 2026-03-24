Go for the V12

Mercedes-Benz will offer the Maybach S-Class with two engines. In the S 580, you get the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the standard S-Class, with 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Paired with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission, this will surely be fine for most folks. But if you're truly living the "go big or go home" life, the optional V12 engine is hard to pass up.

In the S 680 4Matic, a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 pumps out 621 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to get this large barge to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, according to Mercedes-Benz. There's nothing quite like the smooth, effortless torque of a V12 engine, and I'd be remiss not to spec this engine in my own Maybach S-Class — if I were ever able to afford such a thing.

Regardless of engine, the Maybach S-Class comes with Mercedes' new cloud-connected Airmatic suspension, specially tuned to deliver a superb ride. Every driver assistance function you could ever ask for is also available, including the MB Drive Assist hands-free function.