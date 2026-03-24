2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class First Look: Power and Luxury in Spades

The updated 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is bigger and bolder in Maybach guise

2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
  • What's new: The updated 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets the full Maybach treatment.
  • Why it matters: The Maybach is longer and more luxurious than the standard S-Class, and it's available with a V12 engine.
  • Edmunds says: The Maybach S-Class presents a great alternative to the Bentleys and Rolls-Royces of the world.

Bentley Flying Spur or Rolls-Royce Ghost too passé? Maybe you'd prefer a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. It's got all of the new engineering and tech features that debuted on the standard 2027 S-Class, but packs an extra wallop of luxury and class. Sure, it'll be priced well above $200,000 when it goes on sale later this year. But if the current Maybach S-Class is any indication, this new one will continue to be worth every penny.

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2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class exterior

It looks ... better?

I'll admit, I was not kind to the 2027 S-Class when it debuted earlier this year. (Come on, tell me the front end doesn't scream Nissan Altima.) The Maybach treatment helps, especially with a two-tone color scheme. But I don't like that the black eye- and lip-liner around the headlights and grille can't be painted to match one of the upper or lower colors. And believe me, I asked.

The Mercedes-Benz emblem on the hood and Maybach logo on the rear pillar can be illuminated, and the grille surround lights up too. I like the rose gold accents inside the headlight clusters, and the different 20- and 21-inch wheel designs are pretty classy.

2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class interior

The back seat is where it's at

Compared to a standard S-Class, the Maybach version is 7.1 inches longer. All of that length is found between the front and rear wheels and solely exists to benefit rear legroom. Those back seats extend into lounge chairs that rival the best airline business class seats, and are of course heated, ventilated and fitted with massage functions. Pop open a bottle of Champagne that you've kept cool in the refrigerator between the seats, lean back and sip away — out of custom Maybach flutes, natch.

There are 13.1-inch touchscreens mounted to the front seatbacks, and rear passengers have a remote control that manages various vehicle functions, like the power sunshades, climate control and more. Rear seat cameras also allow you to video chat or conference into a Zoom call, though I wouldn't recommend the latter — back-of-a-Maybach time is for relaxing, not working.

2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class interior

Go for the V12

Mercedes-Benz will offer the Maybach S-Class with two engines. In the S 580, you get the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the standard S-Class, with 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Paired with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission, this will surely be fine for most folks. But if you're truly living the "go big or go home" life, the optional V12 engine is hard to pass up.

In the S 680 4Matic, a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 pumps out 621 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to get this large barge to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, according to Mercedes-Benz. There's nothing quite like the smooth, effortless torque of a V12 engine, and I'd be remiss not to spec this engine in my own Maybach S-Class — if I were ever able to afford such a thing.

Regardless of engine, the Maybach S-Class comes with Mercedes' new cloud-connected Airmatic suspension, specially tuned to deliver a superb ride. Every driver assistance function you could ever ask for is also available, including the MB Drive Assist hands-free function.

2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class exterior

Customize it all you want

Mercedes-Benz will offer a full range of Manufaktur personalization options, including more than 150 exterior colors and 400 interior hues. So by all means, go wild. Look for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class models to hit U.S. showrooms in the second half of 2026.

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by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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