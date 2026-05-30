2026 BMW X7 vs. 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Big Luxury Buses Compared

The X7 also comes with a range of safety and driver assistance tech as part of the Active Driving Assistant package, which is equipped as standard regardless of what model you choose. This suite of features includes forward collision mitigation, blind-spot detection, lane keeping assistance, and real-time speed limit information. The available Driving Assistance Professional package also allows for hands-free highway driving at up to 85 mph.

As good as the X7's technology is, the 2027 GLS greatly benefits from a raft of tech updates that are arguably even more impressive. Like many recent Mercedes-Benz models, the GLS seeks to shock and awe with displays that span nearly the entire width of the dashboard.

Dubbed the Superscreen, the system houses three individual 12.3-inch displays — one for the digital gauge cluster, another for the infotainment system, and a third for the front passenger. If you really love screens in your cars, this is the one to have.

Every 2027 GLS is equipped with 10 exterior cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and up to five radar sensors. Beyond the requisite blind-spot warning, lane keeping assistance, and adaptive cruise control functions, this tech also allows the GLS to be outfitted with Mercedes' MB.Drive Assist Pro Level 2++ system.