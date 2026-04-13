It will likely be best paired with Mercedes' MB.Drive, the brand's eyes-on, hands-free driver assist system. The new EQS comes with 10 external cameras, up to five radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. They all work in conjunction with the onboard processor and an AI model that has been trained on massive amounts of data to help the car understand what's happening around it. We've already tried the system on the new CLA, and you can read more about how it works (and just how good this system is) here.

The infotainment software for the EQS is redesigned and has been made easier to use. Essentially, Mercedes wants to minimize how many taps it takes you to do something within the main screen (because you're essentially forced to use it because there are almost no physical controls in the EQS). With the new look and feel, it should be easier to navigate, and the persistent climate controls at the bottom of the screen have been redesigned, too.

Smaller changes that might make a difference, too

There's a new rear-seat entertainment package to keep rear occupants busy, a new HEPA filter for the HVAC system will keep inside air cleaner, and even more customization options are available for the interior to help make it more to your liking. That's not to mention the 100-plus available exterior colors, too.

The EQS will hit U.S. dealerships near the end of summer. Mercedes hasn't said how much the new EQS will run you, but it's safe to assume there will be small price increases for each. Base EQS 450+ models will likely start at just over $100,000 and high-end EQS 580 4Matic models will likely crest $125,000. If you can stomach the looks, the new EQS might prove to be one of best EV sedans on sale. But we'll be sure to test that once we get one and put it through the Edmunds testing process.