- What is it: Mercedes' EV flagship, the EQS sedan, gets a heap of changes ahead of 2027.
- Why does it matter: The evolution has taken years of Mercedes learnings and improved a lot of the car.
- When can you get it: If you can get past the styling, these will be lining dealer lots later this year for around $100,000 to start.
2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS First Look: Still Not Pretty but It Sure Goes Far
Mercedes' electric flagship soldiers on with a ton of range
The Mercedes-Benz EQS has the hard job of essentially being the electric S-Class, and that is not an enviable task. While it doesn't quite nail the brief, it does get close, and a hefty face-lift for the 2027 model year might move the needle even further.
The exterior changes are both minimal and questionable. It looks a lot more like the CLA EV, the brand's entry-level electric sedan, but we're not so sure the execution has achieved the desired effect. The EQS is still altogether too blobby and not quite stately enough to feel like a true Benz flagship. But styling is subjective, and we're sure there are some who won't find it quite so polarizing.
If the game is range, the EQS is a winner
One of the best things about the EQS is how far it goes on a single charge. Every time we have put an EQS through the Edmunds EV Range Test, it has blown its EPA range estimate completely out of the water. The last one we tested was rated at 390 miles but covered 464 miles in our test.
For 2027, range gets even better. The headline figure is 575 miles of range from a single charge, but we have to take it with a grain of salt. The WLTP ratings system, which is used for European-based EVs, is typically quite generous, and the EPA's ratings are typically much closer to an EV's actual range. As a result, you can expect the EPA's estimate to be closer to 450 miles.
New battery chemistry enabled Mercedes to squeeze 122 kWh out of the battery pack that is the same size and weight of the old unit. The EQS also now benefits from an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables charging of up to 350 kW. In the right conditions, and with a fast enough charger, the EQS can now add just under 200 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes.
The changes don't stop at the battery either. New electric drive units are both smaller and more efficient than before, and the front motor of all-wheel-drive models is tuned to act more like a boost than an axle that is always powered. It disconnects when the driver isn't on the accelerator pedal to boost efficiency.
The new electric motors are also able to regenerate more energy than before. Regen can now add up to 385 kW back into the battery pack, which means more of the energy you used to travel is recuperated as you drive along. Pair all of this with the EQS' extremely low coefficient of drag (0.20) and two-speed transmission on the rear axle that is also designed around great efficiency and you get the EQS' extremely impressive range figure.
Another automaker goes for the yoke
The image of the EQS' interior reveals it's by and large the same as before, except for the steering wheel. Steer-by-wire is now available as an option on the EQS, and if you elect to add it, you get the yoke-style, erm, wheel.
Mercedes says steer-by-wire is there to help make the car more maneuverable in parking lots and increase comfort on longer journeys by lowering steering effort. It's also powered by a system with redundancies to make sure it's safe to use. This is not just a steering wheel that's been replaced with a yoke; it is a true steer-by-wire system that changes how much the wheels turn actively based on steering angle.
It will likely be best paired with Mercedes' MB.Drive, the brand's eyes-on, hands-free driver assist system. The new EQS comes with 10 external cameras, up to five radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. They all work in conjunction with the onboard processor and an AI model that has been trained on massive amounts of data to help the car understand what's happening around it. We've already tried the system on the new CLA, and you can read more about how it works (and just how good this system is) here.
The infotainment software for the EQS is redesigned and has been made easier to use. Essentially, Mercedes wants to minimize how many taps it takes you to do something within the main screen (because you're essentially forced to use it because there are almost no physical controls in the EQS). With the new look and feel, it should be easier to navigate, and the persistent climate controls at the bottom of the screen have been redesigned, too.
Smaller changes that might make a difference, too
There's a new rear-seat entertainment package to keep rear occupants busy, a new HEPA filter for the HVAC system will keep inside air cleaner, and even more customization options are available for the interior to help make it more to your liking. That's not to mention the 100-plus available exterior colors, too.
The EQS will hit U.S. dealerships near the end of summer. Mercedes hasn't said how much the new EQS will run you, but it's safe to assume there will be small price increases for each. Base EQS 450+ models will likely start at just over $100,000 and high-end EQS 580 4Matic models will likely crest $125,000. If you can stomach the looks, the new EQS might prove to be one of best EV sedans on sale. But we'll be sure to test that once we get one and put it through the Edmunds testing process.