The VLE continues this tradition of experimentation. It's a fully electric model, with a big 115-kWh battery and fast-charging 800-volt architecture. EPA testing has not yet been completed, but with its slippery aerodynamics (it boasts a 0.25 coefficient of drag), it's slated to achieve 700 kilometers in the European WLTP certification process, so I imagine it will achieve around 350 miles of range on the U.S.' EPA cycle. Mercedes-Benz also says a gas version is coming — probably, maybe — for those not yet ready to make the EV jump.

The VLE has a novel and compact computer-controlled air suspension that simultaneously allows a fully flat load floor, an absorbent ride, and the ability to raise and lower the vehicle — via touchscreen or voice commands — through a 3-inch range, deflating to make it easier to get in and out, or erecting to ford shallow parking lot puddles. It has four heart and breath monitors to detect kids or pets left on board, and if it finds any (bad parent!), it will automatically heat or cool the cabin to a comfortable 72 degrees. It even has an onboard ultraviolet air purification system. It doesn't sport an onboard vacuum, like Chrysler's family haulers have, but were they available with 22-inch Monoblock wheels like a Maybach? I don't think so.