Why Mercedes-Benz Believes Americans Are Ready for an Electric Luxury Minivan

Zygan also sees the VLE's potential serving five-star resorts or hotels, which could use the large rear screen to personally welcome visitors, display or arrange an itinerary, and complete their check-in en route. Additionally, it could be used for shuttling celebrities attending gala events, a role the Sprinter has assumed in recent years. “For an actor or actress, it's much easier with their wonderful clothes and dresses to get in and get out of this car through the sliding door than maybe to enter or exit an SUV,” he says.

In addition, he believes that fleet buyers are currently more open to exploring electric vehicle alternatives than they've been in, even in the recent past. "I've never seen fuel prices as high in America as they are now — I didn't think it was possible for them to be so high," Zygan says. "I think a lot of companies are starting now to think about changing their complete commercial vehicles to electric. Electricity is very inexpensive in America, so they now say, well, maybe it makes sense to be more independent."

Zygan also believes that the van could resonate with large families, especially those with adolescent or teenage children who have outgrown the cramped and difficult-to-access third row of crossovers. "Our target is here to convince customers [who] already use the SUV segment, because it's easier to get in and out for the whole family," he says. "And this is the only car even in this market that can offer seven seats with the same comfort, the same connectivity."