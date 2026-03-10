Mercedes-Benz Wants to Make Vans Cool Again. Does the New VLE Have What It Takes?

Family or fancy?

The U.S. will only get the long-wheelbase version of the VLE, which adds 7 inches of length compared to the short-wheelbase version that'll be offered in Europe, improving passenger space. The VLE’s best party trick is that its interior is reconfigurable. For a family with multiple kids, the van offers up to eight seats. If you don't need maximum passenger-hauling abilities, a six-seat layout provides a more luxurious experience.



There are multiple ways to move the seats around, with manual sliding functions on some models and something the company calls a "seat ballet" mode on others that automatically moves everything to the layout that you want. Turn the second row around to face the third row? Sure. Push the second row back for the most legroom? No problem. Traditional minivans like the Toyota Sienna already have versions of this, but Mercedes is attempting to keep the VLE upmarket by providing automation.

For the luxury-focused trim levels, Mercedes is giving the VLE some of the glitz and glamour of the S-Class, including folding tray tables and a ton of ambient lighting. There's also a 31.3-inch flip-down display with 8K resolution and — get this — an 8-megapixel camera, so you can take Zoom or Microsoft Teams calls from inside the van. (No, thank you.)

Up front, the VLE uses Mercedes' latest MB.OS infotainment software. Just like in the new CLA subcompact sedan, there's a venerable screen overload, with a 10.3-inch driver display and a 14-inch center touchscreen standard. There's also an optional 14-inch passenger display, so whoever's riding shotgun can watch YouTube, play games and more.