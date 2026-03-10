- Mercedes-Benz will reenter the midsize U.S. passenger van market with the electric VLE.
- Mercedes estimates a driving range of 350 to 430 miles depending on trim. A gas-powered version is coming too.
- The VLE looks good on paper. I hope it can do what the Volkswagen ID Buzz couldn't: sell.
Mercedes-Benz Wants to Make Vans Cool Again. Does the New VLE Have What It Takes?
Don't call it a minivan — the new VLE wants to be an S-Class for families
— Stuttgart, Germany
Mercedes-Benz dipped its toes in the midsize van market with the Metris, and now it's coming back in a big way with the fully electric VLE. The company calls the 2027 VLE electric van a "shapeshifter" that can accommodate families as either a workhorse or limousine. It's an ambitious product — one that I hope fares better than its only would-be competitor, the Volkswagen ID Buzz. After getting an up-close look at the new VLE at Mercedes' headquarters in Germany, I definitely think it has potential.
Family or fancy?
The U.S. will only get the long-wheelbase version of the VLE, which adds 7 inches of length compared to the short-wheelbase version that'll be offered in Europe, improving passenger space. The VLE’s best party trick is that its interior is reconfigurable. For a family with multiple kids, the van offers up to eight seats. If you don't need maximum passenger-hauling abilities, a six-seat layout provides a more luxurious experience.
There are multiple ways to move the seats around, with manual sliding functions on some models and something the company calls a "seat ballet" mode on others that automatically moves everything to the layout that you want. Turn the second row around to face the third row? Sure. Push the second row back for the most legroom? No problem. Traditional minivans like the Toyota Sienna already have versions of this, but Mercedes is attempting to keep the VLE upmarket by providing automation.
For the luxury-focused trim levels, Mercedes is giving the VLE some of the glitz and glamour of the S-Class, including folding tray tables and a ton of ambient lighting. There's also a 31.3-inch flip-down display with 8K resolution and — get this — an 8-megapixel camera, so you can take Zoom or Microsoft Teams calls from inside the van. (No, thank you.)
Up front, the VLE uses Mercedes' latest MB.OS infotainment software. Just like in the new CLA subcompact sedan, there's a venerable screen overload, with a 10.3-inch driver display and a 14-inch center touchscreen standard. There's also an optional 14-inch passenger display, so whoever's riding shotgun can watch YouTube, play games and more.
EV first, gas power coming later
One of the Volkswagen ID Buzz's cardinal sins was its inability to crack 300 miles of range, a threshold that many electric family SUVs can handle without issue. Thankfully, Mercedes anticipates some pretty impressive range figures for the VLE.
The VLE 300 comes with a single electric motor on the front axle and up to 434 miles of estimated range. The VLE 400 gets a second motor on the rear, for all-wheel drive, and Mercedes estimates 390 miles of range for this configuration. Official EPA ratings are still TBD, but Mercedes-Benz vehicles have a tendency to beat their estimates on the Edmunds EV Range Test, so I'm expecting good things from the VLE.
Mercedes-Benz says the VLE has a peak charging rate of 300 kW, which is impressive, and that the van can add up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes under ideal conditions.
The VLE won't be EV-only for long, expanding its appeal to a larger swath of customers. During the VLE's debut, Mercedes-Benz Vans boss Thomas Klein told me, "We want to keep our powertrain portfolios flexible, so yes, combustion powertrains will eventually make their way to the United States."
The front-wheel-drive VLE 300 puts out 268 horsepower while the all-wheel-drive VLE 400 increases that output to 409 hp. Mercedes' Airmatic air suspension can raise or lower the van by 1.5 inches, and rear-wheel steering will be fitted to make the VLE more maneuverable at low speeds — helpful for crowded parking lots. Mercedes will also fit the VLE with its new MB.Drive hands-free driving system, which we sampled a few months ago.
How much will the new VLE cost?
The 2027 VLE won't arrive in the U.S. until later this year or maybe early next year, and the price is still unconfirmed. In Europe, it will cost roughly the equivalent of $100,000, depending on spec. Whether or not this ultra-luxe van will find a footing in the U.S. remains to be seen, but it should be a sure hit both in Europe and in China, where these kinds of vehicles are very popular.