The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Is Getting Cloud-Based Comfort Tech. Here's How It Works

New cloud-based suspension tech will make Merc's flagship even more comfortable than before

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class prototype driving
  • The Mercedes-Benz S-Class full-size sedan will get a significant refresh this year.
  • New suspension tech will use data from the cloud to change damper settings on the fly, smoothing out road imperfections before you get to them.
  • More powerful engines and new multimedia tech are coming too.

— Sindelfingen, Germany

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is getting a pretty significant update this year. Burlier engines, new multimedia software and an AI-powered virtual assistant headline the changes to Merc's flagship. But there's also trick new suspension tech that I recently got to sample as a passenger (princess) while enjoying a heated massage in the back seat of an S-Class prototype.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class prototype driving

From the road to the cloud

Mercedes simply calls it intelligent damping; I guess Magic Body Control (remember the chicken ad?) never caught on. The current S-Class is fitted with cameras mounted high in the windscreen that scan the road ahead and preadjust the damper settings for upcoming road imperfections. But with the 2027 model year update, this tech will then make use of Mercedes' Car-to-X vehicle communication system to store this information in the cloud. So if there's a pesky pothole you simply can't avoid on your daily commute, the S-Class will remember it's there.

Even better, because this data is stored in the cloud — securely and without any personal information, Mercedes-Benz assures me — other vehicles can make use of the same information. If your S-Class detects a gnarly bump on the road, it'll send that info to other S-Classes so the dampers can be ready. As this damping tech makes its way to other Mercedes-Benz cars, you can bet the info base will grow. And if a pothole or bump gets repaired and is no longer a problem, as soon as a car detects this, the blemish will be removed from the database. It's an ever-updating bit of ride-smoothening software.

Does this change the way the S-Class feels? Not really. Merc's full-size sedan has always been an exemplar of on-road comfort, and while being driven around Sindelfingen, I can't say that the new S-Class feels appreciably better than the current model. No complaints here.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class prototype driving

More power across the board

Like the current S-Class, the new model will be available with a range of six- and eight-cylinder engines, plus a plug-in hybrid. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six in the S 500 now has 443 lb-ft of torque — up from 413 lb-ft — and there's an overboost function that increases output to 472 lb-ft when demanded. This'll make the S-Class even more assertive when aggressively pulling away from stoplights or passing slower cars on the freeway. A 23-hp integrated starter-generator also gives the S 500 a hand to fill in gaps while the turbochargers spool up and smooths out the operation of the stop-start system as well.

The S 580 has the same starter-generator integrated into its V8 engine, and total system output is a healthy 530 hp and 553 lb-ft — increases of 34 hp and 37 lb-ft, respectively, over the current model. If it's more electric power you desire, Mercedes will offer the S 580e plug-in hybrid, which combines the aforementioned straight-six engine with a big battery and electric motor (exact specs are still TBD). Mercedes says the S 580 PHEV will have an additional 73 hp over the current car, so that means 576 hp in total.

Not enough power? High-performance AMG variants will surely be on the way. Need a bit more luxury? A Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is no doubt in the cards too.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class prototype driving

Coming soon

Mercedes-Benz says the new S-Class will make its premiere "in 2026," which is super vague. I don't think it'll be too long before the 2027 S-Class shows its face, though — the eye-searing, gold-wrapped prototype I rode in felt solid, and the cabin, which I can't talk about, was pretty much done. All that's left to discuss is what visual changes lie beneath the brightly colored wrapping paper. But let's just say there'll be plenty to talk about when all is revealed in the not-too-distant future.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class prototype front 3/4
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

