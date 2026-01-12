The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Is Getting Cloud-Based Comfort Tech. Here's How It Works

From the road to the cloud

Mercedes simply calls it intelligent damping; I guess Magic Body Control (remember the chicken ad?) never caught on. The current S-Class is fitted with cameras mounted high in the windscreen that scan the road ahead and preadjust the damper settings for upcoming road imperfections. But with the 2027 model year update, this tech will then make use of Mercedes' Car-to-X vehicle communication system to store this information in the cloud. So if there's a pesky pothole you simply can't avoid on your daily commute, the S-Class will remember it's there.

Even better, because this data is stored in the cloud — securely and without any personal information, Mercedes-Benz assures me — other vehicles can make use of the same information. If your S-Class detects a gnarly bump on the road, it'll send that info to other S-Classes so the dampers can be ready. As this damping tech makes its way to other Mercedes-Benz cars, you can bet the info base will grow. And if a pothole or bump gets repaired and is no longer a problem, as soon as a car detects this, the blemish will be removed from the database. It's an ever-updating bit of ride-smoothening software.

Does this change the way the S-Class feels? Not really. Merc's full-size sedan has always been an exemplar of on-road comfort, and while being driven around Sindelfingen, I can't say that the new S-Class feels appreciably better than the current model. No complaints here.