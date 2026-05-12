Powerful and refined on the road

In the U.S., S-Class buyers can choose between the S 500 with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6 or the S 580 with its absolutely lovely 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Both engines pair with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. They also feature an integrated starter-generator — basically, a small bit of electric oomph that helps you quickly pull away from a stoplight and smooths out the operation of the standard stop-start system. (Bad news: U.S.-spec models are limited to 130 mph, not 155. Womp womp.)

I'll have to tell you about the S 500 when one passes through Edmunds HQ for testing. But considering my drive in the new S-Class took place on a mix of winding roads along the Baltic Sea and long stretches of autobahn with no speed limit, you'll forgive me for choosing to spend as much time as possible with the V8-powered S 580. With 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque on tap, accompanied by a deep rumble that is borderline too aggro for a non-AMG S-Class (note: not a complaint), the S 580 is a dream.

Power from the V8 is strong and unrelenting, and available at the flex of your big toe. Mercedes says the S 580 can sprint to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, which is impressive for a luxury sedan that weighs two and a half tons. And it still leaves plenty of room on the table for the inevitable and yet-to-come Mercedes-AMG S 63 (the last one we tested hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain with more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque).