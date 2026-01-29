The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Takes Two Steps Forward, Two Steps Back

It sort of looks like a Nissan Altima

That might sound harsh, but just look at that front end and tell me you don't see the resemblance. The current S-Class is an incredibly stately and handsome sedan. But now that Mercedes has embiggened the grille, given it black lipstick, and added a zillion stars all over the place, the 2027 S-Class is shouty and blingy in a way it absolutely should not be.

Like the current E-Class sedan, the S-Class' fascia has a ring of gloss black around the headlights and grille no matter which exterior color you choose — and that's true even if you go for one of the company's exclusive Manufaktur paint options. What's harder to see in some photos is the array of little star logos embedded in the grille. Most of them are made of metal, but the ones on the black panel that covers the S-Class' forward-facing radars are painted, and up close, there's a stark difference between these treatments.