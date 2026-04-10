The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS Seriously Impressed Me Off-Road

Oh, those Alabama hills

If I say "Mercedes-Benz" and "off-road," you're likely to think of the G-Class, and with good reason. Merc's G-wagen is as much an icon of go-anywhere prowess as it is a Sunset Strip boulevardier. But all of the company's SUVs have more robust off-road chops than you might expect.

Mercedes-Benz built this off-road proving ground during the Alabama plant's construction in the mid-1990s, and it's been operational since the company's very first M-Class SUV rolled off the line on February 14, 1997. Today, Mercedes builds its GLE and GLS models in Alabama, as well as the electric EQE and EQS SUVs, exporting them all around the globe. This facility will soon add production lines to build the new GLC compact SUV specifically for the U.S. market.

This off-road course has everything from your run-of-the-mill dirt trail through the woods to giant ruts specifically designed to test maximum suspension articulation and put an SUV up on three wheels. There's a wading pool full of disgusting standing water and a steel incline with staggered rollers on both sides so you can see how an SUV fares when only one wheel has grip. There are logs, simulated train tracks and a gnarly rock climb. One engineer even told me they used to drive SUVs straight into the pond, which is full of snakes. Snakes!