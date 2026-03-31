- What's new: The Mercedes-Benz GLS full-size SUV gets a host of updates for 2027.
- Why it matters: The GLS gets Superscreen tech, more powerful engines and — of course — lots and lots of stars.
- Edmunds says: The GLS is already a top pick among large luxury SUVs; these updates will surely keep rivals like the BMW X7 and Infiniti QX80 at bay.
2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS First Look: Loaded With Luxury and Tech
The full-size GLS gets new engines, more multimedia tech and fancy luxury features
The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a second major update to help keep the big three-row SUV competitive. The changes largely mirror those of the also updated 2027 GLE and are fairly significant, including new styling, more powerful powertrains, and brand-new multimedia and AI technologies.
Tech, meet analog
Arguably the biggest change for the 2027 GLS is found inside the cabin. While the outgoing model already had dual 12.3-inch displays under a seamless pane of glass, the 2027 GLS takes things a step further, expanding that panel further to the right with the addition of a new 12.3-inch passenger display. This is Mercedes' latest implementation of its Superscreen technology, and arguably its least dramatic — which is actually a good thing, in my opinion. This version of Superscreen allows real, tactile trim pieces to remain, making the interior look and feel more expensive than a dashboard full of giant screens.
The displays run on Mercedes' latest MB.OS software that uses a supercomputer to control just about everything inside the GLS. There's an AI-powered virtual assistant that works impressively well, Google Maps integration and more.
My favorite part, though, is that the implementation of Superscreen hasn't resulted in a lack of physical controls. While other Mercedes products with Superscreen use a few haptic buttons and relegate pretty much everything to touchscreen operation, the GLS maintains a row of weighty, nice-to-touch buttons in the center stack for things like climate functions, and there's even still a touchpad to control the screen should you so choose. Plus, as a result of customer feedback, Mercedes also brought back a physical rocker switch and volume dial on the steering wheel, replacing the annoying haptic sliders on the outgoing model.
Not much else has changed inside, and that's no bad thing; this was already a very luxurious, beautiful interior. There are new round air vents on either side of the dash that are shockingly beautiful for something so mundane, as well as a warm new Beech Brown upholstery color.
Stars in my eyes
As with every other recent Mercedes launch, the 2027 GLS' exterior is now positively littered with three-pointed stars, from the headlights to the grille to the taillights. It's a bit much, and I don't think it's going to age particularly well.
Also like every other recent Mercedes, the GLS now features mandatory shiny black plastic bits that clutter the design. The grille gets a black surround that connects it to the headlights, while the taillights are now connected by an almost-black (it glows dark red in the sun) piece of plastic that breaks up an otherwise elegant hatch. These things feel like change just for the sake of change, and it cheapens the overall look.
What does work, though, is the new hood ornament. Mercedes didn't have any models present without the AMG Line exterior package, so I wasn't able to see this in person, but the GLS is now available with a three-pointed star atop the hood à la S-Class. This is actually the first time any non-Maybach SUV has featured a hood ornament rather than a big ol' star in the grille, and I'm a big fan. Oh, and the hood ornament glows, obviously.
Driving enhancements ...
Extensive modifications to the GLS' two mild hybrid powertrain offerings result in more responsive engines, according to Mercedes. The inline-six-powered GLS 450 sees torque rise to 413 lb-ft, an increase of 44 lb-ft, though horsepower remains the same at 375 hp. The V8-powered GLS 580, meanwhile, sees power rise to 530 hp from 510 hp and torque increase from 538 lb-ft to 553 lb-ft, respectively. That V8 is now a flat-plane-crank engine, which Mercedes says was done to help it meet upcoming emissions standards.
An air suspension remains standard across the GLS lineup, but it's been given a major upgrade. Not only does the system adjust the suspension just before encountering an imperfection in the road, but it also uses a cloud-based system to remember that information for later, should you come across that same bump again. It also communicates that information to other Mercedes vehicles equipped with the same system in real time, ensuring other Benz drivers have just as smooth a journey. Currently, the recently updated S-Class and new GLE are the only other Mercedes products with this tech, but we expect it to spread throughout the lineup over the coming years. Say goodbye to bumpy rides, Mercedes customers.
... And assists
The requisite adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring all come standard, but that new MB.OS supercomputer on board also enhances the GLS' hands-free driving capabilities. There are five radar sensors, 10 exterior cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors throughout the SUV, and it's now available with Mercedes' MB Drive Assist Pro Level 2++ system, which allows for point-to-point self-driving with little to no driver intervention — but you do have to keep your hands on the wheel. We experienced this system in the new CLA driving around San Francisco, and it was excellent.
Mercedes has also added a more advanced self-parking system as standard kit. Dubbed MB Drive Parking Assist, Mercedes says the system is around 60% faster than before — it can maneuver at speeds up to 3 mph, which is faster than most humans park at — and more adept at detecting parking spaces, even diagonal ones or those not marked by lines at all. Historically, most self-parking systems have been largely a gimmick, but we look forward to testing this one out.
New and improved?
Overall, I think the 2027 GLS is an improvement from the outgoing model. I still don't think a screen across the entire dash is necessary, but the tech behind it is solid, and the upgraded engines and suspension features should make the new GLS even better to drive than before — though we'll find out for sure when we get our hands on it at the Edmunds test track. And hey, at least when you're behind the wheel, you won't have to look at it.