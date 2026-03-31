Tech, meet analog

Arguably the biggest change for the 2027 GLS is found inside the cabin. While the outgoing model already had dual 12.3-inch displays under a seamless pane of glass, the 2027 GLS takes things a step further, expanding that panel further to the right with the addition of a new 12.3-inch passenger display. This is Mercedes' latest implementation of its Superscreen technology, and arguably its least dramatic — which is actually a good thing, in my opinion. This version of Superscreen allows real, tactile trim pieces to remain, making the interior look and feel more expensive than a dashboard full of giant screens.

The displays run on Mercedes' latest MB.OS software that uses a supercomputer to control just about everything inside the GLS. There's an AI-powered virtual assistant that works impressively well, Google Maps integration and more.

My favorite part, though, is that the implementation of Superscreen hasn't resulted in a lack of physical controls. While other Mercedes products with Superscreen use a few haptic buttons and relegate pretty much everything to touchscreen operation, the GLS maintains a row of weighty, nice-to-touch buttons in the center stack for things like climate functions, and there's even still a touchpad to control the screen should you so choose. Plus, as a result of customer feedback, Mercedes also brought back a physical rocker switch and volume dial on the steering wheel, replacing the annoying haptic sliders on the outgoing model.