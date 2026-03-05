The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS Are Coming Soon. Here's What They're Like to Drive

New tech, a plug-in hybrid, and a whole lot of stars

Peek through the camouflage, and you can see that both the GLE and GLS have new star-shaped LED daytime running lights. These are found on a lot of other new Mercedes-Benz models, and the taillights will no doubt have a similar look. Other visual changes will likely be limited to minor front and rear updates. I seriously hope these SUVs don't get the wow-that's-a-lot-of-stars grille design of the new S-Class — ditto the black gloss lip-liner — but I'm also not holding my breath.

I don't have any interior photos of the GLE or GLS to share, but I can tell you both SUVs will come standard with Mercedes' new Superscreen setup. It's the same three-across display you'll find in the CLA sedan, with an optional 3D effect for the gauge cluster. The enhanced MB.OS multimedia software includes AI integration (sigh, because of course it does) and Google Maps navigation.

The final thing I can confirm is that the GLE will still offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But this time, rather than a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, it'll have a larger inline-six and additional battery capacity, which will result in more power and longer electric driving range than before. (Similar to the new S 580e, perhaps?) Stay tuned for all the details when the GLE and GLS are revealed in the coming weeks.