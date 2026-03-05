- The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS SUVs will be revealed this spring.
- New suspension tech makes these luxury crossovers even more comfortable than before.
- Look for updated multimedia tech and some design tweaks as well.
The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS Are Coming Soon. Here's What They're Like to Drive
I got behind the wheel of camouflaged prototypes ahead of the GLE's and GLS' official debut this spring
— Las Vegas, Nevada
Mercedes-Benz will soon release updated versions of its midsize GLE and full-size GLS. And while I can't divulge the full specs and details of these new luxury SUVs just yet, I can confirm they're both fabulous for high-speed blasts across the desolate roads of the California and Nevada deserts.
How did I get here?
Four months ago, I spent a day in California's Dumont Dunes sand surfing in the new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC. What I couldn't tell you back then was how I got there: a caravan of camouflaged GLE and GLS prototypes. Not-quite-finished test cars though they were, these updated SUVs proved to be excellent vehicles for fleeing the nightmare/hellscape that is Las Vegas.
The GLE I drove was the updated GLE 450 4Matic, meaning it had Merc's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine and all-wheel drive. The GLE 450 comes with an integrated starter-generator — a small electric motor that provides supplemental power for acceleration or to smooth out the stop-start system — which was as useful for briskly pulling away from Vegas Strip stoplights as it was passing the few leisurely motorists I encountered out on California's remote desert highways.
The GLS, meanwhile, had a V8 — that'd be the GLS 580. I assume this is the updated 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that Mercedes introduced in the 2027 S-Class sedan, which also has the mild hybrid integrated starter-generator system for little bits of added boost. The GLS 580 should produce something like 530 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque, and boy, was that helpful for getting this seven-seat SUV up to speed. Having the bassy burble of a V8 engine is always a bonus, too.
Keepin' things smooth
Both of these SUVs have adaptive suspension technology. Cameras scan the road surface ahead, and the air springs' compression and rebound rates electronically adjust before you hit a speed bump or pothole. This works in tandem with active body stabilization that tweaks the damping while cornering so the vehicle remains as flat and stable as possible. If you're prone to motion sickness, you'll appreciate this feature.
On the 100-mile drive from Las Vegas to the Dumont Dunes, this suspension tech was a boon for comfort. Especially in the GLS, long stretches of up-and-down pavement whoops were smoothed out, and I could take sweeping turns at, uh, legal-ish speeds with added confidence. The adaptive air suspension will be standard on the full-size GLS but optional on the GLE.
The updated SUVs' other behind-the-wheel attributes don't feel all that different from the current models. That is to say, both have light steering, making these large lads easy to maneuver, and the brakes are powerful enough to quickly slow the GLE and GLS down from legal-ish speed with impressive stability.
New tech, a plug-in hybrid, and a whole lot of stars
Peek through the camouflage, and you can see that both the GLE and GLS have new star-shaped LED daytime running lights. These are found on a lot of other new Mercedes-Benz models, and the taillights will no doubt have a similar look. Other visual changes will likely be limited to minor front and rear updates. I seriously hope these SUVs don't get the wow-that's-a-lot-of-stars grille design of the new S-Class — ditto the black gloss lip-liner — but I'm also not holding my breath.
I don't have any interior photos of the GLE or GLS to share, but I can tell you both SUVs will come standard with Mercedes' new Superscreen setup. It's the same three-across display you'll find in the CLA sedan, with an optional 3D effect for the gauge cluster. The enhanced MB.OS multimedia software includes AI integration (sigh, because of course it does) and Google Maps navigation.
The final thing I can confirm is that the GLE will still offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But this time, rather than a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, it'll have a larger inline-six and additional battery capacity, which will result in more power and longer electric driving range than before. (Similar to the new S 580e, perhaps?) Stay tuned for all the details when the GLE and GLS are revealed in the coming weeks.