A star-crazy nip and tuck for the GLE and GLE Coupe

While the general shape of the GLE hasn't changed too much, the details have. Like with other recently updated models, Mercedes has gone full Louis Vuitton with the three-pointed star logo, incorporating it into just about every surface possible. The LED daytime running lights in the headlamps? Three-pointed stars. The grille detailing? Three-pointed stars — hundreds of them. The taillight innards? Three. Pointed. Stars. Bystanders certainly won't be wondering what brand of vehicle you're driving. Oh, and did I mention the big three-pointed star logo in the grille lights up?

There are two other big exterior changes, neither of which I'm particularly fond of. First, and again like other new Benzes, a shiny black plastic surround has been added to the grille, connecting it to the headlights for what Mercedes calls a more seamless look. Personally, I think it's more disjointed and bulky. Oh, and it's got an illuminated outline. Yay.

At the rear, a dark bar now connects the taillights. I say dark, rather than black, because despite meeting the actual taillight units at a black segment, this bar actually glows dark red when in direct sunlight. Again, it looks a bit disjointed, and it's certainly much less elegant than leaving the taillights separated with a body-colored panel between them, as in the outgoing GLE. Thankfully, the GLE Coupe forgoes this design element.