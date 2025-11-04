- The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV arrives in late 2026.
- I traveled to the California sand dunes to test a GLC prototype's Terrain mode tech.
- The GLC 400 EV uses its dual-motor drivetrain to great effect in slippery situations.
2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV First Drive Review: A Lesson in Sand Surfin'
In which I sample the GLC EV's Terrain mode tech
— Sperry, California
Mercedes-Benz isn't positioning the upcoming 2027 GLC EV as a dune buggy, yet here I am, baking under the arid sun in the Dumont Dunes along the California/Nevada border. No, I didn't end up here after a really bad night in Las Vegas. Instead, Mercedes brought me to this desert playground to show off a few technologies that make its upcoming electric SUV pretty useful should you find yourself in sandy, snowy, sloppy or generally less-than-ideal driving conditions.
Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: A quick refresher
The GLC 400 4Matic with EQ Technology debuted in Germany this past September and won't go on sale in the U.S. until late 2026. (Hopefully it'll get a name change by then.) Its closest rival will be the new BMW iX3, though the GLC's other competitors will include the Audi Q6 E-tron, Cadillac Optiq, Genesis GV70 EV and Porsche Macan Electric.
The GLC 400 EV has a 94-kWh battery and two electric motors, giving it an output of 483 horsepower and 596 lb-ft of torque. After the GLC 400 4Matic debuts, a single-motor GLC 300+ will join the lineup. Mercedes-Benz says both models will have a maximum charging rate of up to 330 kW. Range estimates are still TBD.
Inside, the GLC EV has a whole mess of new technologies, including Merc's new 39.1-inch Hyperscreen — a seamless pillar-to-pillar screen that really makes a statement. A standard glass roof can be made opaque at the touch of a button, and it's got a special heat-resistant film so you and your passengers won't fry on a sunny day. This is mega helpful for desert testing, let me tell you.
Let's talk Terrain mode
In normal driving, the GLC 400 can engage or disengage its front drive motor as needed. If you're just humming along on the highway, the GLC will rely solely on the rear motor in order to operate as efficiently as possible. But the moment you need a quick burst of acceleration for passing, the front motor will kick on almost instantly to provide adequate shove.
Switch the GLC EV to Terrain mode, and the front motor is engaged all the time. Here, the full front/rear power split is fully variable, though the GLC can also "lock" torque output at each axle as dictated by the traction control system. Terrain mode also adjusts the tuning of the electronic power steering and braking systems; both aren't quite as responsive as they are in the GLC's standard drive setting, which is actually better in slippery conditions where slower, more gradual inputs have greater effect.
A final highlight of Terrain mode is increased ride height, a byproduct of the GLC 400's optional Airmatic air suspension. This can raise the SUV by up to 2.8 inches for maximum drive-over-it prowess, though the full 2.8-inch lift is only available while driving at speeds between 1 and 12 mph. Between 12 and 75 mph, the GLC's Terrain mode defaults to a 1.8-inch lift, and above 75 mph, that decreases to just 0.8 inches.
How's it all work?
Quite well, actually. In the deep Dumont Dunes sand, the GLC has no problem getting going — this heavy electric SUV never feels bogged down. The traction control system is smart enough to know that you need small amounts of slip in order to power through surfaces like sand or snow, and the light steering makes the GLC easy to control in these slippery situations.
Running up the face of a steep, sandy hill is no problem for the GLC, and laying into the throttle while turning easily lets the back end step sideways, allowing me to sort of "surf" near the dune's crest. Huge plumes of dirt wash over the roof and hood, and pointing downhill, Terrain mode controls the antilock braking system to let the wheels spin in small amounts so the GLC doesn't just dig its nose into the sand. The GLC's "see-through" front camera gives you a view of what's happening beneath the hood, too, so you can avoid driving over rocks or other obstacles that might be in your path.
It's cool how you can really feel the front and rear motors working independently, shuffling power back and forth as needed. This dune drive might be an excessive exercise to showcase what the GLC can do in a situation it'll never find itself in. But translate these learnings to a gravel road or snowstorm, and the technology really makes sense. Dune surfing might be fun, but real-world safety is where Terrain mode matters most.