How's it all work?

Quite well, actually. In the deep Dumont Dunes sand, the GLC has no problem getting going — this heavy electric SUV never feels bogged down. The traction control system is smart enough to know that you need small amounts of slip in order to power through surfaces like sand or snow, and the light steering makes the GLC easy to control in these slippery situations.

Running up the face of a steep, sandy hill is no problem for the GLC, and laying into the throttle while turning easily lets the back end step sideways, allowing me to sort of "surf" near the dune's crest. Huge plumes of dirt wash over the roof and hood, and pointing downhill, Terrain mode controls the antilock braking system to let the wheels spin in small amounts so the GLC doesn't just dig its nose into the sand. The GLC's "see-through" front camera gives you a view of what's happening beneath the hood, too, so you can avoid driving over rocks or other obstacles that might be in your path.

It's cool how you can really feel the front and rear motors working independently, shuffling power back and forth as needed. This dune drive might be an excessive exercise to showcase what the GLC can do in a situation it'll never find itself in. But translate these learnings to a gravel road or snowstorm, and the technology really makes sense. Dune surfing might be fun, but real-world safety is where Terrain mode matters most.