- The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLB arrives in the U.S. next year.
- It'll share hybrid and fully electric powertrains with the new Mercedes-Benz CLA.
- Despite being a compact SUV, the GLB can be optioned with three rows of seats.
2027 Mercedes-Benz GLB Hands-On: Lil' Boxy Benz Gets Hybrid and EV Power
Mercedes' compact SUV is available with either two or three rows of seats
Mercedes-Benz says the GLB SUV is purposefully boxy because it's designed around being able to accommodate seven passengers. I mean, I personally wouldn't ask people I care about to shoehorn themselves into the GLB's super-tight third row. But nevertheless, the GLB is a cute little crossover with spacious first- and second-row seats, and it's now available with a hybrid engine option — something the current GLB doesn't offer.
EV first with a hybrid to follow
The 2027 GLB shares its underpinnings with Mercedes' new CLA subcompact sedan. This means that, like the CLA, the new GLB will be offered with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains, both of which can be optioned with 4Matic all-wheel drive.
Mercedes is only giving out official specs for the GLB EV right now. The GLB 250+ with EQ Technology — yes, that's still the name — and GLB 350 4Matic with EQ Technology both use an 85-kWh battery pack. The GLB 250 has a single motor mounted on the rear axle, while the GLB 350 adds a second motor up front. Total output for the GLB 250 is 268 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque, while the GLB 350 ups those numbers to 349 hp and 380 lb-ft. Both models have a maximum charging rate of 320 kW and come standard with a NACS adapter, so you can plug them into supporting Tesla Supercharger stations.
Like the CLA, the GLB EV will be offered with different levels of regenerative braking — supplemental energy that can be recuperated under deceleration and fed back to the battery. There's also a D Auto mode where the GLB will vary the regen intensity based on a number of factors, including how close you are to the vehicle in front of you, or if there's an upcoming turn during an active navigation route.
The GLB hybrid will arrive sometime after the GLB EV. The final details are still TBD, but it's safe to assume it'll use the same 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the CLA hybrid that's paired with a 1.3-kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor integrated in the transmission. With front-wheel drive, the CLA hybrid makes 208 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque; the GLB hybrid is very likely to make similar power.
Spacious ... mostly
Compared to its predecessor, the new GLB is 3.9 inches longer, riding on a 2.4-inch longer wheelbase. Front and rear legroom increase by 0.3 and 2.7 inches, respectively, and there's still a good amount of cargo space — assuming you aren't using the optional third-row seats, of course. Fold the second-row seats flat and the GLB's boxy shape gives it as much as 60.6 cubic feet of cargo space. That's more than you'll get in most other small SUVs.
A panoramic roof comes standard on all GLB models, and it thankfully has dimming capabilities, so you can keep the cabin dark and cool. There's a nifty starlight pattern that displays on the glass when set to its most opaque setting, mimicking the stars found on the GLB's grille, headlights and rear running lights.
I had the chance to sit in the GLB during a preview event in Austria and can confirm that the squared-off shape pays dividends in terms of headroom. It's easy to get in and out of the second row, but accessing the way-back is a challenge — even for me, at just 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Mercedes-Benz says the third row will be an option, but pricing is yet to be announced. For reference, on the current GLB, a third row costs $850.
Tech, tech, tech
The most impressive piece of kit inside the new GLB is the optional MBUX Superscreen infotainment setup. Also found in the CLA sedan, this multimedia experience incorporates a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster, 14-inch central touchscreen and 14-inch passenger display. It's a bit of tech overload, but is nevertheless rich with features and beautiful to behold.
Mercedes' new AI-powered virtual assistant is also part of the infotainment experience. It uses ChatGPT and Bing search capabilities to answer just about anything you can ask and uses Google Maps for navigation requests. I've used this tech in the new CLA and actually find it pretty slick — it's not as wonky and problematic as earlier natural-language voice command systems.
Driver assistance tech is also in high supply. GLB 4Matic models have a "transparent hood" display, which shows a forward-facing camera of what's ahead, and you can option the GLB with automated parking assist. Things like adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and lane keeping assistance are also available.
Coming late 2026
The 2027 GLB EV arrives first, with deliveries expected to start in late 2026. The current EQB — what will eventually be renamed GLB with EQ Technology — starts just below $55,000, while the gas-powered GLB costs about $10,000 less. Those prices should carry over with maybe only a modest increase. Look for all the final details to be announced sometime in mid-2026.