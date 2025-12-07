2027 Mercedes-Benz GLB Hands-On: Lil' Boxy Benz Gets Hybrid and EV Power

EV first with a hybrid to follow

The 2027 GLB shares its underpinnings with Mercedes' new CLA subcompact sedan. This means that, like the CLA, the new GLB will be offered with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains, both of which can be optioned with 4Matic all-wheel drive.

Mercedes is only giving out official specs for the GLB EV right now. The GLB 250+ with EQ Technology — yes, that's still the name — and GLB 350 4Matic with EQ Technology both use an 85-kWh battery pack. The GLB 250 has a single motor mounted on the rear axle, while the GLB 350 adds a second motor up front. Total output for the GLB 250 is 268 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque, while the GLB 350 ups those numbers to 349 hp and 380 lb-ft. Both models have a maximum charging rate of 320 kW and come standard with a NACS adapter, so you can plug them into supporting Tesla Supercharger stations.

Like the CLA, the GLB EV will be offered with different levels of regenerative braking — supplemental energy that can be recuperated under deceleration and fed back to the battery. There's also a D Auto mode where the GLB will vary the regen intensity based on a number of factors, including how close you are to the vehicle in front of you, or if there's an upcoming turn during an active navigation route.