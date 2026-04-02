The 2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS' Steer-by-Wire System Is Better Than the Cybertruck's but Still Weird

Trying it out myself

I sampled Mercedes' steer-by-wire tech in a closed parking lot in Portugal. I've used this tech in both the Cybertruck and Lexus RZ, so I'm familiar with the positives and negatives of such a system.

I'll start with what's good. If you've ever been in an EQS, you'll know that the driver's display is at a weird angle, partially blocked by the rim of the steering wheel. The yoke fixes that visibility issue, providing a clear, uncompromised view of what's ahead. The yoke also makes getting in and out of the EQS a little easier. These are two real wins for the EQS' livability.



In my first couple hundred feet of driving, I quickly moved the EQS left and right, navigating a slalom cone course. The slightest movement of my hands translated to an almost telepathic response from the front wheels. I wouldn't call it unnatural, but it was certainly different than the typical steering latency we're used to when driving a car with standard steering. There's responsive, and then there's this.



That said, there wasn't much feedback coming through the yoke. Without any physical connection to the wheels or road, it was up to the electric motors to simulate what you feel in your hands when a car hits a bump. This is where steer-by-wire needs work — the sense of connection a driver feels to the car is hard to replicate electronically.