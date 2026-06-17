The 2027 Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 4Matic Electric Is a New Benchmark

In our 60-to-0 mph panic-braking tests, the CLA 350 4Matic Electric performed well, stopping in 111 feet. Compare that to the Model 3's 124-foot stops. That's a sizable gap in our testing, despite the Model 3 weighing about 700 pounds less than the CLA. In my experience, Mercedes-Benz vehicles tend to perform well in our panic-braking tests, with cars like the EQS and GLS stopping in surprisingly short distances given their size and weight.

On our skidpad, the CLA 350 4Matic Electric pulled 0.89 g, slightly worse than the Tesla's 0.92 g showing. The skidpad measures lateral grip, meaning the Model 3 has a bit more traction in corners than the CLA. That's a fine showing for something that's not designed to be sporty. For reference, the Tesla Model 3 Performance pulled 0.97 g on our skidpad.

The CLA actually feels relatively nimble on the skidpad. While the car's natural tendency is for the front end to understeer and push wide, with stability control disabled, you can get the CLA to oversteer and slide a little. It's no drift car, but it's easy to control and feels more lively than you might expect. The steering doesn't offer much feedback, but it's quick and weighted well. If this is the baseline, I'm crossing my fingers that AMG has a go at the new CLA Electric.