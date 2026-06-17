- What's new: The 2027 CLA Electric is the smallest and most affordable EV in Mercedes-Benz's lineup.
- Why it matters: The CLA Electric gives Mercedes-Benz a relatively affordable EV with excellent range and decent performance.
- Edmunds says: Mercedes' smallest EV might just be its best.
The 2027 Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 4Matic Electric Is a New Benchmark
Competent on the track, better on the street
While we were impressed but not overly enthusiastic about the first batch of EVs from Mercedes-Benz — the EQ-badged models — the German automaker's latest electric car is a much more compelling offering. We've had a few opportunities to drive the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric, but this is our first chance to put the car through the paces at our test track. While it didn't set any records, I wouldn't call the results a disappointment.
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We've spent a bit of time already behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric. There was an early opportunity to drive the single-motor CLA 250+ for the Edmunds EV Range Test. We drove that car 434 miles on a single charge, blowing its EPA estimate out of the water and becoming the most affordable car on our leaderboard to go at least 400 miles. Then we did the same thing with the dual-motor CLA 350 4Matic, driving 385 miles on a single charge. Both cars also performed phenomenally in our charging tests, too, nearly topping that leaderboard thanks to their blazing charging speeds.
2027 Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 4Matic Electric
Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 4Matic Electric
|Motors
|two (one at each axle)
|Horsepower
|349 hp
|Torque
|380 lb-ft
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Weight
|4,729 pounds
|0-60 mph
|4.5 sec
|Quarter mile
|12.9 sec @ 107.6 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|111 ft
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.89 g
|Tires
|Bridgestone Turanza Enliten
|EPA-estimated range
|312 miles
|Edmunds EV Range Test
|385 miles
|EPA-estimated efficiency
|29 kWh/100 mi
|Edmunds Tested efficiency
|25.7 kWh/100 mi
In addition to the range and charging tests, I had the chance to put the CLA Electric through our usual battery of trials at our test track. The CLA Electric is available in two forms: the single-motor 250+ and the dual-motor 350 4Matic. I tested the latter, but expect a full track test on the more affordable 250+ model sometime in the next few months. The extra motor — located on the front axle — gives the CLA 350 4Matic all-wheel drive and an extra 81 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque over the 250+.
The CLA 350 4Matic Electric is quick, hitting 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and passing the quarter-mile mark in 12.9 seconds at 107.6 mph. A Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor is a bit quicker at 4.2 seconds to 60 mph and 12.3 seconds at 113.6 mph at the quarter, but the CLA Electric isn't far behind. The CLA's power is smooth and generally even, though around 65 mph at full throttle, you can feel the Mercedes' two-speed transmission shift. It's imperceptible on the street, but it was a bit of a surprise to feel at the test track. That two-speed transmission is part of the reason the CLA proved to be so efficient in our EV testing.
In our 60-to-0 mph panic-braking tests, the CLA 350 4Matic Electric performed well, stopping in 111 feet. Compare that to the Model 3's 124-foot stops. That's a sizable gap in our testing, despite the Model 3 weighing about 700 pounds less than the CLA. In my experience, Mercedes-Benz vehicles tend to perform well in our panic-braking tests, with cars like the EQS and GLS stopping in surprisingly short distances given their size and weight.
On our skidpad, the CLA 350 4Matic Electric pulled 0.89 g, slightly worse than the Tesla's 0.92 g showing. The skidpad measures lateral grip, meaning the Model 3 has a bit more traction in corners than the CLA. That's a fine showing for something that's not designed to be sporty. For reference, the Tesla Model 3 Performance pulled 0.97 g on our skidpad.
The CLA actually feels relatively nimble on the skidpad. While the car's natural tendency is for the front end to understeer and push wide, with stability control disabled, you can get the CLA to oversteer and slide a little. It's no drift car, but it's easy to control and feels more lively than you might expect. The steering doesn't offer much feedback, but it's quick and weighted well. If this is the baseline, I'm crossing my fingers that AMG has a go at the new CLA Electric.
The best electric Mercedes-Benz
The base CLA 250+ starts right under $50,000. If you want the CLA 350 4Matic and its extra electric motor, prices start at $51,850 with destination. My test car, a 350 4Matic, had several boxes checked on the options list, bringing the as-tested price to $66,030. It starts with the Pinnacle Trim ($5,850), which adds features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded LED lighting, and an upgraded infotainment system. There are things like optional wheels ($600) and upgraded driver aids ($1,950)
It also has the AMG Line package ($2,100), which adds sport seats, aluminum and carbon interior trim, and a few other visual tweaks. Personally, I'd save my money and skip it. What I wouldn't skip are the $850 Burmester audio system or the Sky Roof ($1,050), which offers a panoramic glass roof with adjustable transparency. The adjustable glass is pretty nifty if you've not seen it before. My stepson got a real kick out of me changing the panels from clear to opal.
The CLA represents a new era for Mercedes-Benz EVs. While earlier models like the EQS and EQE used bespoke EV platforms, the CLA Electric shares underpinnings with the upcoming CLA Hybrid. Where the EQS and EQE feel compromised by their designs and not quite up to the standard of their gas-powered equivalents, the S-Class and E-Class, the CLA Electric simply feels like a nice Mercedes sedan that happens to have an electric powertrain. There are EVs that are faster or have more range, but, for the price, it's hard to find flaws with the CLA Electric.