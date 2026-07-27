Sharper handling than you might expect

I'm finally able to hustle the C 400 a bit at Premier Park, a driver training and event facility in Porvoo, east of Helsinki. Here, I'm in a car equipped with the optional Airmatic air suspension, 21-inch wheels and 4.5-degree rear axle steering — a technology that can turn the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the fronts to virtually shorten the 116.6-inch wheelbase. And I gotta say, I'm pleasantly surprised.

Beyond just being quick, the C 400 whips around a tight handling course with confidence, perfectly balancing comfort and composure. The underlying technology used in the C-Class is the same as what Mercedes introduced in the new S-Class, with dampers that automatically adjust based on road conditions, and software that can send data about things like bumps and potholes to the cloud. This way, your C-Class remembers that nasty dip in the road on your drive to work and makes this data available for other Mercedes cars — like the GLE and GLS SUVs — to promote smoother rides for all. How helpful.

The C 400 sits slightly lower to the ground than its SUV counterpart, the electric GLC 400. Mercedes says this alone reduces body roll by 11%, but the C's suspension is also slightly stiffer, for 20% fewer body motions overall. This means the C 400 doesn't porpoise and dive under acceleration and braking, and throwing the sedan into a hairpin turn won't cause you to slide around in your seat. There are Comfort and Sport driving modes, the latter of which improves throttle response and adds weight to the steering, but the delta between them could stand to be a bit larger. In practice, these settings feel way too similar to me.