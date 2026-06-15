More screens, same luxe

Like other GLS models, the AMG 63 gets a new tech suite inside the cabin, with a trio of 12.3-inch screens that make up the gauge cluster, infotainment system and passenger display. It's a bit of tech overload, but that's par for the course for Mercedes-Benz these days. Everything runs on Mercedes' new MB.OS operating platform, which includes AI search functionality, Google Maps integration and more.

The AMG GLS 63 seats up to seven passengers, with optional captain's chairs in the second row reducing capacity to six. There's real leather and faux suede trim everywhere, and Mercedes pays great attention to detail across all three rows of seats. This really is the S-Class of SUVs.

Pricing and availability

While the standard 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS models will arrive in the U.S. later this year, the AMG 63 likely won't show up until early next year. Official pricing info is still TBD, but the current Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 starts at just over $150,000, and considering the new model's enhancements, we're expecting its base MSRP to increase to around $160,000 or more. That's a lot of money, yes, but the AMG GLS 63 is also a lot of SUV.