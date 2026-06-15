- What's new: The updated 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS adds a 603-horsepower AMG variant.
- Why it matters: This is Merc's best-performing three-row luxury SUV, taking on other brawny luxury vehicles like the BMW Alpina XB7, Cadillac Escalade-V and more.
- Edmunds says: A rip-snorting V8 in a big ol' luxury SUV — what's not to like? (Aside from the estimated $160K price tag, of course.)
2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS First Look: Kicking Everything Up a Notch
Quicker, faster, more powerful and more luxurious than before, the GLS 63 is SUV excess at its best
If the V8-powered 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 doesn't quite satisfy your need for speed, AMG — Merc's performance arm — has you covered. Meet the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, which uses the same V8 engine as the GLS 580 but ups the ante with more power, quicker acceleration, a higher top speed, and all the necessary suspension hardware to hurl this luxo-barge down the road with confidence.
How does 603 horsepower sound?
The GLS 63 uses the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as the GLS 580, which now features a flat-plane crankshaft design for better overall performance. It also has an integrated starter-generator that provides a bit of electric boost for initial acceleration. All told, the GLS 63 offers a healthy 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque — healthy improvements over the GLS 580's 530 hp and 553 lb-ft.
Mercedes-Benz says the additional power should be good for a solid reduction in the GLS' 0-to-60-mph acceleration time, from 4.6 seconds in the 580 down to 3.9 seconds in the AMG 63. Meanwhile, the SUV's top speed increases to 174 mph in the AMG GLS 63 — not that you can safely (or legally) exploit this on public roads in the U.S., of course.
AMG-tuned suspension and a standard performance exhaust
To ensure you can put the GLS 63's power to good use, this SUV comes standard with Mercedes' AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, which has a unique tune compared to the version fitted to lesser GLS models. The ride quality is stiffer by default, but should still be pretty comfortable. And the Active Ride Control stabilization system will keep this three-row SUV's body motions in check while cornering.
Like other GLS models, the AMG 63 has Sport and Sport+ drive modes that not only heighten throttle response but also lower the ride height by 0.4 inch. On the other end of the spectrum, selecting the AMG GLS 63's Trail mode raises the ride height by 2.2 inches should you actually take this SUV off-road.
Other AMG-specific features include massive 23-inch wheels as well as a standard sport exhaust system. All-wheel drive is standard on the AMG GLS 63, as is a nine-speed automatic transmission.
More screens, same luxe
Like other GLS models, the AMG 63 gets a new tech suite inside the cabin, with a trio of 12.3-inch screens that make up the gauge cluster, infotainment system and passenger display. It's a bit of tech overload, but that's par for the course for Mercedes-Benz these days. Everything runs on Mercedes' new MB.OS operating platform, which includes AI search functionality, Google Maps integration and more.
The AMG GLS 63 seats up to seven passengers, with optional captain's chairs in the second row reducing capacity to six. There's real leather and faux suede trim everywhere, and Mercedes pays great attention to detail across all three rows of seats. This really is the S-Class of SUVs.
Pricing and availability
While the standard 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS models will arrive in the U.S. later this year, the AMG 63 likely won't show up until early next year. Official pricing info is still TBD, but the current Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 starts at just over $150,000, and considering the new model's enhancements, we're expecting its base MSRP to increase to around $160,000 or more. That's a lot of money, yes, but the AMG GLS 63 is also a lot of SUV.