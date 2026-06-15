2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS First Look: Kicking Everything Up a Notch

Quicker, faster, more powerful and more luxurious than before, the GLS 63 is SUV excess at its best

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 exterior
  • What's new: The updated 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS adds a 603-horsepower AMG variant.
  • Why it matters: This is Merc's best-performing three-row luxury SUV, taking on other brawny luxury vehicles like the BMW Alpina XB7, Cadillac Escalade-V and more.
  • Edmunds says: A rip-snorting V8 in a big ol' luxury SUV — what's not to like? (Aside from the estimated $160K price tag, of course.)

If the V8-powered 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 doesn't quite satisfy your need for speed, AMG — Merc's performance arm — has you covered. Meet the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, which uses the same V8 engine as the GLS 580 but ups the ante with more power, quicker acceleration, a higher top speed, and all the necessary suspension hardware to hurl this luxo-barge down the road with confidence.

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2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 exterior

How does 603 horsepower sound?

The GLS 63 uses the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as the GLS 580, which now features a flat-plane crankshaft design for better overall performance. It also has an integrated starter-generator that provides a bit of electric boost for initial acceleration. All told, the GLS 63 offers a healthy 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque — healthy improvements over the GLS 580's 530 hp and 553 lb-ft.

Mercedes-Benz says the additional power should be good for a solid reduction in the GLS' 0-to-60-mph acceleration time, from 4.6 seconds in the 580 down to 3.9 seconds in the AMG 63. Meanwhile, the SUV's top speed increases to 174 mph in the AMG GLS 63 — not that you can safely (or legally) exploit this on public roads in the U.S., of course.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 exterior

AMG-tuned suspension and a standard performance exhaust

To ensure you can put the GLS 63's power to good use, this SUV comes standard with Mercedes' AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, which has a unique tune compared to the version fitted to lesser GLS models. The ride quality is stiffer by default, but should still be pretty comfortable. And the Active Ride Control stabilization system will keep this three-row SUV's body motions in check while cornering.

Like other GLS models, the AMG 63 has Sport and Sport+ drive modes that not only heighten throttle response but also lower the ride height by 0.4 inch. On the other end of the spectrum, selecting the AMG GLS 63's Trail mode raises the ride height by 2.2 inches should you actually take this SUV off-road.

Other AMG-specific features include massive 23-inch wheels as well as a standard sport exhaust system. All-wheel drive is standard on the AMG GLS 63, as is a nine-speed automatic transmission.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 interior

More screens, same luxe

Like other GLS models, the AMG 63 gets a new tech suite inside the cabin, with a trio of 12.3-inch screens that make up the gauge cluster, infotainment system and passenger display. It's a bit of tech overload, but that's par for the course for Mercedes-Benz these days. Everything runs on Mercedes' new MB.OS operating platform, which includes AI search functionality, Google Maps integration and more.

The AMG GLS 63 seats up to seven passengers, with optional captain's chairs in the second row reducing capacity to six. There's real leather and faux suede trim everywhere, and Mercedes pays great attention to detail across all three rows of seats. This really is the S-Class of SUVs.

Pricing and availability 

While the standard 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS models will arrive in the U.S. later this year, the AMG 63 likely won't show up until early next year. Official pricing info is still TBD, but the current Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 starts at just over $150,000, and considering the new model's enhancements, we're expecting its base MSRP to increase to around $160,000 or more. That's a lot of money, yes, but the AMG GLS 63 is also a lot of SUV.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 exterior
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Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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