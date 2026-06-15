Monstrous V8 power

Like the larger Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, the GLE 63 uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that features a new flat-plane crankshaft design for better overall operating performance. In both the standard SUV and Coupe models, the V8 produces 603 horsepower and 672 lb-ft of torque. There's also an integrated starter-generator — you might've heard this referred to as a mild hybrid system — that can pump out 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque to help with initial acceleration and smooth out the operation of the stop-start system.

Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is standard on the AMG GLE 63, as is a nine-speed automatic transmission. The automaker quotes a 3.6-second 0-to-60-mph time for both the SUV and Coupe models, with an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph.

The GLE 63 comes standard with adaptive dampers, air springs and electronically controlled active anti-roll bars, which stabilize the SUV's body while cornering. A performance exhaust really makes the V8 engine bark when you switch the GLE into its Sport or Sport+ drive modes, and should you ever venture off the beaten path, the GLE 63 can raise itself by 2.2 inches in Trail mode.