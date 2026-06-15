- What's new: The AMG 63 S takes the cake as Mercedes' best-performing GLE-Class SUV.
- Why it matters: A twin-turbo V8 engine produces 603 horsepower, allowing the GLE 63 S to battle rivals from Audi, BMW and Porsche.
- Edmunds says: The V8-powered GLE 580 will offer enough oomph for most people, but the GLE 63 S should nevertheless be a hoot to drive.
2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE First Look: V8 Grunt to the Tune of 603 HP
Mercedes' highest-performance GLE-Class SUV is here
Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz introduced the updated 2027 GLE SUV, which includes a high-performance six-cylinder AMG GLE 53 variant. But AMG wouldn't be AMG if it didn't shoehorn a big honkin' V8 into as many products as possible. So please welcome the new GLE 63 S, which arrives early next year, priced from around $140,000 and set to compete with the Audi RS Q8, BMW X5 M and Porsche Cayenne Turbo, among others.
Stars and screens
The AMG GLE 63 S (note: there isn't a non-S variant) will be offered in both standard SUV and swoopy-roofed "Coupe" body styles. New star patterns are found in the headlights and taillights, and the SUVs roll on wheels as large as 22 inches in diameter.
Inside, the GLE offers seating for five passengers, with the more rakish Coupe model taking a small hit in rear headroom. The AMG 63 has all the same improvements as the rest of the updated 2027 GLE range, which most notably includes a trio of 12.3-inch screens that span the width of the dash and encompass the gauge cluster, infotainment system and a passenger display. The whole tech suite runs on Mercedes' new MB.OS operating system, with features like AI search and Google Maps. But thankfully, a number of physical controls are still present. Mercedes knows not to throw everything in the touchscreen, thank goodness.
Monstrous V8 power
Like the larger Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, the GLE 63 uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that features a new flat-plane crankshaft design for better overall operating performance. In both the standard SUV and Coupe models, the V8 produces 603 horsepower and 672 lb-ft of torque. There's also an integrated starter-generator — you might've heard this referred to as a mild hybrid system — that can pump out 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque to help with initial acceleration and smooth out the operation of the stop-start system.
Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is standard on the AMG GLE 63, as is a nine-speed automatic transmission. The automaker quotes a 3.6-second 0-to-60-mph time for both the SUV and Coupe models, with an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph.
The GLE 63 comes standard with adaptive dampers, air springs and electronically controlled active anti-roll bars, which stabilize the SUV's body while cornering. A performance exhaust really makes the V8 engine bark when you switch the GLE into its Sport or Sport+ drive modes, and should you ever venture off the beaten path, the GLE 63 can raise itself by 2.2 inches in Trail mode.
The range-topping GLE
The AMG GLE 63 arrives in early 2027, positioned above the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 hybrid. If you want V8 power but don't need the full AMG experience, Mercedes-Benz will also offer the GLE 580, which uses a detuned version of the same V8 engine with 530 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. That ought to be enough for most folks, but for those who need more, more, more, the AMG GLE 63 should certainly satisfy.