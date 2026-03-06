Mercedes-AMG's 4-Door EV Sports Car Continues the Trend of Screen Overkill

But hey, at least the center console looks cool

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door EV interior
  • This is our first look at the interior of Mercedes-AMG's upcoming four-door performance EV.
  • The dials on the center console look pretty cool.
  • Unfortunately, screens dominate the cabin.

Mercedes-AMG's new electric four-door sports car — the production version of the GT XX concept — is expected to debut later this year. We still don't know the final details about its axial flux electric motors or its alleged 1,300+ horsepower. For now, Mercedes is only showing off the interior, which has some cool details but mostly looks ... predictable.

Look, I wasn't expecting the GT XX concept's wild central tunnel, deep bucket seats or yoke-style steering wheel to actually make it to production. But the AMG GT 4-Door's cockpit just seems a bit, I don't know, derivative. The steering wheel has the same design as AMG's current products, though I'm happy to see the touch-sensitive sliders have been replaced by actual scroll wheels.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door EV interior

Like pretty much every modern Mercedes-Benz, big, bright screens dominate the AMG GT's cabin. There's a 10.2-inch gauge screen, a 14-inch central multimedia screen that's angled toward the driver, and an additional 14-inch passenger display. The GT XX concept didn't have the passenger display — it had a simple yet cool orange pattern. I wish Mercedes-Benz would've kept this for the production car.

Here's something I do like: The center console has three big dials that control various driving functions. One manages throttle response, another changes the car's cornering behavior, and the third manages the traction control. The knobs are backlit too, which looks rad.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door EV interior

The AMG GT 4-Door will offer seating for four passengers. A glass roof should keep the cabin feeling airy, and thankfully, Mercedes will offer electronic opacity control so you can block out harsh sunlight if desired. The roof uses heat-insulating glass as well, which should also keep the cabin cool.

Mercedes-AMG will show the exterior of the GT 4-Door later this year. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius says the production car "looks even better" than the concept, and that it'll be a "kick-ass" EV.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door EV interior
