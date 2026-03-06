Mercedes-AMG's 4-Door EV Sports Car Continues the Trend of Screen Overkill

Mercedes-AMG's new electric four-door sports car — the production version of the GT XX concept — is expected to debut later this year. We still don't know the final details about its axial flux electric motors or its alleged 1,300+ horsepower. For now, Mercedes is only showing off the interior, which has some cool details but mostly looks ... predictable.

Look, I wasn't expecting the GT XX concept's wild central tunnel, deep bucket seats or yoke-style steering wheel to actually make it to production. But the AMG GT 4-Door's cockpit just seems a bit, I don't know, derivative. The steering wheel has the same design as AMG's current products, though I'm happy to see the touch-sensitive sliders have been replaced by actual scroll wheels.