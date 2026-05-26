The GLC 53 is swift but stiff

The GLC 53 isn't just quick; the 3.0-liter engine makes this SUV genuinely lovely to drive (mostly). In the standard Comfort drive mode, it's easy to manage the GLC's power delivery, so you won't accidentally be one of those obnoxious people who rockets away from every stoplight.

Of course, if you want to be that person, just turn the steering wheel-mounted drive setting dial an extra click or two to the right, where you'll find Sport and Sport+ modes. Here, the throttle gets a bit sharper, the steering adds heft, and the suspension's adaptive dampers stiffen up — plus, the exhaust comes alive with an authoritative bark. In these more aggro drive modes, the GLC 53 has no problems slicing its way along a winding road with poise and confidence, the staggered-width summer tires providing ample amounts of grip.

The problem? This thing is super stiff. Driving a GLC 53 Coupe on 20-inch wheels in Comfort mode, I'm crashing over every little pavement imperfection while navigating the inner-city streets of Hamburg, Germany. I can't imagine being OK with this ride quality on the crummy freeways of Los Angeles. This was a common complaint with the GLC 43 and GLC 63, and I'm bummed that Mercedes didn't address this with the GLC 53.