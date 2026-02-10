- The 2027 GLC 53 arrives with a 3.0-liter turbo inline-six making 443 hp.
- Mercedes-AMG says 0-60 mph takes 4.1 seconds with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package.
- An available Drift mode sends power to the rear wheels only.
The Mercedes-AMG GLC Gets the Engine It Should've Had All Along
The 2027 Mercedes GLC 53 AMG has two extra cylinders. Happy now?
Big engine lovers, rejoice: Mercedes-AMG is bringing turbocharged six-cylinder power back to its compact performance SUV lineup with the new 2027 GLC 53. The model swaps the current AMG GLC 43's turbo four-cylinder for an inline-six setup, which Mercedes says should deliver quicker response, a richer engine sound, and stronger acceleration.
That engine is a 3.0-liter inline-six, which makes 443 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, with a short overboost function that briefly bumps torque to 472 lb-ft. It's the same basic powertrain that's found under the hood of the CLE 53 coupe and convertible, where it produces a bit less torque. It was also confirmed it's coming for the C-Class in the upcoming C 53 AMG, replacing the four-cylinder C 63 plug-in hybrid sedan.
Two different systems help the engine reduce lag when you step on the gas. There's that traditional exhaust-driven turbocharger, just like on any modern daily hatch or crossover, plus an electric assist component meant to fill in power while the turbo is building boost. A 48-volt mild hybrid system also supports the engine at low speeds. That hybrid assist isn't plug-in hybrid tech, so you're never charging it or driving solely on electric power.
For the new GLC 53, Mercedes-AMG says 0-60 mph takes 4.1 seconds when equipped with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package and its launch control feature. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, or 167 mph with that same package.
Equipped for both spirited and relaxed driving
The performance SUV also comes standard with fully variable all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. That AMG Dynamic Plus package adds features geared more toward an autocross or backroad shenanigans than daily commuting, including a Drift mode that switches the SUV to rear-wheel drive only. There’s also an optional electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential for better traction.
Beyond straight-line speed, AMG is leaning on hardware designed to make the GLC 53 feel more agile in everyday driving, including adaptive suspension and standard rear-wheel steering to help with low-speed maneuvering and high-speed stability.
How much will the new GLC 53 cost?
The new GLC 53 will be offered in both SUV and Coupe body styles, and Mercedes says a one-year-only Golden Accents appearance package will be available for the 2027 model year. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but for context, the current 2026 AMG GLC 43 starts at $68,900 and makes 416 hp — don't be surprised if the 53 with its extra cylinders is even more expensive. If you want to go the all-electric route instead, the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV makes as much as 483 hp.
Shoppers cross-shopping alternatives will likely be looking at the 2026 BMW X3 M50 or the 2026 Audi SQ5, but if it has to be a Mercedes, expect to see this at dealerships in the second half of 2026.