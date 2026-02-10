The Mercedes-AMG GLC Gets the Engine It Should've Had All Along

Big engine lovers, rejoice: Mercedes-AMG is bringing turbocharged six-cylinder power back to its compact performance SUV lineup with the new 2027 GLC 53. The model swaps the current AMG GLC 43's turbo four-cylinder for an inline-six setup, which Mercedes says should deliver quicker response, a richer engine sound, and stronger acceleration.

That engine is a 3.0-liter inline-six, which makes 443 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, with a short overboost function that briefly bumps torque to 472 lb-ft. It's the same basic powertrain that's found under the hood of the CLE 53 coupe and convertible, where it produces a bit less torque. It was also confirmed it's coming for the C-Class in the upcoming C 53 AMG, replacing the four-cylinder C 63 plug-in hybrid sedan.