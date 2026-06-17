- What's new: Maserati has updated the three core models of its lineup — including gasoline and electric versions — with new styling, more power, and revamped interiors.
- Why it matters: Maserati is a niche player but also the oldest Italian sports car brand. Celebrating 100 years of its trident logo and its first motorsports win is a good excuse to sharpen its coupe, convertible, and SUV models.
- Edmunds says: They're hardly dramatic changes, but we're still strangely enticed by the GranCabrio Folgore. After all, it's the only electric convertible in regular production.
Maserati Updates GranTurismo and Grecale With More Power, New Faces
Maserati has tweaked nearly all of its cars in celebration, cleaning up the styling and adding more engine options
Maserati wants us all to remember that it's the original sports car brand out of Italy's "Motor Valley." The brand itself is nearly 112 years old, but 2026 represents the 100th anniversary of both the iconic trident emblem and the brand's first motorsport victory. To celebrate, the Modenese automaker is revamping not just one of its models but three: the 2027 GranTurismo coupe, GranCabrio convertible and Grecale SUV.
GranTurismo and GranCabrio: More power, more refinement
For both of these two-door grand tourers, Maserati has made changes across the lineup, both the gas-powered models as well as the electric options, dubbed Folgore. The latter's key stats are unchanged: a tri-motor setup (how appropriate!) sends 751 horsepower to the tarmac, pulling electrons from a 92.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The car's 800-volt architecture is similarly unchanged, but the energy management system is new, unlocking better range than last year's model: Maserati says "more than 250 miles." Almost more important, the brand says the new algorithm should result in real-world range being closer to quoted EPA figures.
The internal combustion engine models see their own updates. The top Trofeo models unlock additional power from Maserati's unique 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine, climbing 40 hp to a total of 582 hp. A 483-horsepower option remains as well. No matter the power output, the ICE GranTurismo and GranCabrio come with all-wheel drive, an adaptive air suspension, and the previously optional sport exhaust as standard. A new Country drive mode has our interest: It raises the suspension 20 millimeters to better handle rough roads. Yes, please!
Maserati has updated the styling as well, though it's subtle. The obvious changes are up front, with a reprofiled bumper. The sharper edge and more pronounced lower openings are inspired by the track-only MCXtrema. Sure enough, it's a more aggressive look that incorporates the radiator and now stretches across the entire width of the nose. We're not sure it's more elegant, but it makes for more contrast with the long, flowing lines of the Gran cars.
Out back, Maserati has swapped in clear taillight lenses for a cleaner look. There is a new standard wheel design, while a new Trident design is also available; these offerings in gloss black increase the track by 10 mm. All wheels are once again staggered: 20 inches in front, 21s in the rear.
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The standard lineup of exterior paints consists of 11 hues for the ICE-powered models, though buyers will be able to dip into an additional 34 options as part of the Fuoriserie program. We dig the Green Jupiter Matte. The Fuoriserie (Italian for "custom made") customization now extends to the soft top on the GranCabrio as well.
Changes inside are limited to a new steering wheel — flattened at the top and bottom — and a digital clock. Black leather is standard on lower trims while the Trofeo switches to red; Fuoriserie options include a combination of Bordeaux leather with Nude Alcantara, or just leather in black and tan.
Grecale: More V6 options, better EV range
Goodbye, four-cylinder. For 2027, the Grecale range is going full V6 — well, that and the fully electric Folgore model. The Grecale V6 now anchors the range, using the same 385-horsepower variant of the Nettuno engine as the recently released Grecale Modena V6. The Trofeo remains the ICE range-topper and power is likely still 523 hp as Maserati didn't note specific changes to this engine, while the Folgore EV just edges ahead at 542 horsepower.
Like the GranTurismo, the Grecale Folgore receives new management software that, in combination with active shutters on the exterior, unlocks additional electric range: The model now peaks at 268 miles. The changes also close the gap between wheel sizes: Grecales on the 20-inch wheels gain 6 miles of range, while those on 21-inchers see a 33-mile improvement. Wheel designs themselves are new, too.
Maserati's designers have grafted the new nose onto the Grecale as well, with a more pronounced lip under the headlights and a lower air intake that cuts deep into the front bumper. The blacked-out supports give the impression of one full-width opening. Unlike the GranCabrio and GranTurismo, however, the Grecale's taillights stay very red. There are a total of 29 exterior paint options including the Fuoriserie selections.
Inside, Maserati is stressing the use of "authentic" materials, including available wood and leather — we're not sure we'd count carbon fiber. The octagonal steering wheel is present here too, as is the digital clock. We're happy to report the PRND selector is redesigned, as Maserati confirms the physical buttons now have capacitive feedback and integrated lighting. That they're real metal doesn't hurt either.
Pricing and availability info on all three refreshed models will come before they go on sale later this year.