Maserati wants us all to remember that it's the original sports car brand out of Italy's "Motor Valley." The brand itself is nearly 112 years old, but 2026 represents the 100th anniversary of both the iconic trident emblem and the brand's first motorsport victory. To celebrate, the Modenese automaker is revamping not just one of its models but three: the 2027 GranTurismo coupe, GranCabrio convertible and Grecale SUV.

GranTurismo and GranCabrio: More power, more refinement

For both of these two-door grand tourers, Maserati has made changes across the lineup, both the gas-powered models as well as the electric options, dubbed Folgore. The latter's key stats are unchanged: a tri-motor setup (how appropriate!) sends 751 horsepower to the tarmac, pulling electrons from a 92.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The car's 800-volt architecture is similarly unchanged, but the energy management system is new, unlocking better range than last year's model: Maserati says "more than 250 miles." Almost more important, the brand says the new algorithm should result in real-world range being closer to quoted EPA figures.

The internal combustion engine models see their own updates. The top Trofeo models unlock additional power from Maserati's unique 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine, climbing 40 hp to a total of 582 hp. A 483-horsepower option remains as well. No matter the power output, the ICE GranTurismo and GranCabrio come with all-wheel drive, an adaptive air suspension, and the previously optional sport exhaust as standard. A new Country drive mode has our interest: It raises the suspension 20 millimeters to better handle rough roads. Yes, please!