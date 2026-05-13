2027 Lexus TZ Hands-On: 6 Things I Like About Lexus' New 3-Row EV

— La Jolla, California

The 2027 Lexus TZ made its North American debut this week, and I was one of the first to see the brand's new three-row electric SUV in person. Estimated to start around $70,000, the TZ — which is mechanically similar to the new Toyota Highlander EV — is hoping to make a splash with buyers seeking an electric luxury family hauler, and while it will directly compete with vehicles like the Volvo EX90, it'll also likely be cross-shopped against the Hyundai Ioniq 9, Kia EV9 and others.

I wasn't able to drive the TZ just yet, but I was allowed to poke around and see if this SUV delivers on Lexus' "driving lounge" philosophy. Here are my six favorite things.