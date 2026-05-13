- What's new: The Lexus TZ is the brand's first three-row electric SUV.
- Why it matters: The TZ is hoping to make a splash with buyers seeking a fully electric luxury family hauler.
- Edmunds says: The TZ is estimated to start at about $70,000 and will likely compete with both traditional luxury (Volvo EX90) and mainstream (Hyundai Ioniq 9) rivals.
2027 Lexus TZ Hands-On: 6 Things I Like About Lexus' New 3-Row EV
Lexus is leaning in to the TZ's "driving lounge" ethos
— La Jolla, California
The 2027 Lexus TZ made its North American debut this week, and I was one of the first to see the brand's new three-row electric SUV in person. Estimated to start around $70,000, the TZ — which is mechanically similar to the new Toyota Highlander EV — is hoping to make a splash with buyers seeking an electric luxury family hauler, and while it will directly compete with vehicles like the Volvo EX90, it'll also likely be cross-shopped against the Hyundai Ioniq 9, Kia EV9 and others.
I wasn't able to drive the TZ just yet, but I was allowed to poke around and see if this SUV delivers on Lexus' "driving lounge" philosophy. Here are my six favorite things.
Peak adjustability
I'm petite, and if you're like me, finding a comfortable seating position in a large SUV can be a struggle. The TZ addresses this with 10-way power-adjustable seats and an adjustable steering column, and it took me no time at all to quickly make myself at home behind the wheel.
The pass-through console
One of the most practical interior highlights is the storage space tucked beneath the center console. This "bridge" design creates a perfect nook for a handbag, a bulky wallet or a small backpack. It keeps your essentials off the floor and out of the passenger seat, solving a daily annoyance for almost every driver, like me.
Tech that keeps the tactile feel
Lexus has moved to a stunning, expansive infotainment screen, but it hasn't abandoned common sense. While the interface is sleek and modern, it still features a physical volume knob prominently in the center. This allows for quick, eyes-on-the-road adjustments — a refreshing choice in an era where many cars hide every single function in either steering wheel thumb controls or layers of digital menus.
The six-passenger "captain" experience
Lexus won't offer the TZ with a second-row bench seat; this SUV will only come with six seats featuring second-row captain's chairs. These seats can also be heated and ventilated. But the real kicker? Ottomans. We've seen this feature in ultra-luxury cars, as well as some SUVs and minivans from Hyundai and Kia, but this is the first time Lexus will offer power calf supports for both its first- and second-row seats.
Seamless third-row access
Accessing the way-back shouldn't be a workout. The TZ has a button on the shoulder of the second-row seats for one-touch access to the third row. One press tilts and slides the second-row seat forward automatically, creating a wide path to the third row. It's a small detail that makes a world of difference when you're loading kids or gear in a hurry.
Power-folding utility
Even with the third row in place, you get an estimated 13.8 cubic feet of cargo space, which will easily fit a small suitcase, sports gear or groceries. And when the third-row seats are completely flat, the TZ becomes a hauling machine.
The 2027 Lexus TZ is leaning hard into the "lounge" vibe. Let's hope that also translates to a relaxing and easygoing experience behind the wheel.
Photos by Jodi Tourkow