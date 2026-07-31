Equipment-wise, the Vertex borrows a lot of its features from the Defender X. That means you get leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, a Meridian surround-sound system, three-zone climate control, and 14-way heated and cooled front seats. It also means the same 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, with 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, eight-speed automatic transmission, and full-time four-wheel-drive system.

Does it work?

Purists will probably say the Vertex dilutes the Defender's mission of being a burly off-road-ready bush-busting machine. Whatever. I like the Vertex. Even in the stubby Defender 90 two-door version I was shown, it looks good, and the two-door is my least favorite of the Defender's three sizes. The upscale vibe looks good in person, and the Octa-inspired grille is an improvement over the standard Defender's schnoz. Besides, it's not like it's actually compromised; you can still order the various off-road packages that add all-terrain tires, a fancy rear differential, and other tricks. The Vertex also means Octa-like styling on all three Defender variations, including the extra-long Defender 130, whereas the Octa itself is only available in the mid-length Defender 110.

As for prices, relatively speaking, the Vertex is a bargain. The four-door Defender 110 version starts at $97,950, nearly $63,000 less than the Octa. If you add the off-road packages, you'll push the price just over $100,000. Note I said relative bargain; this is still a Land Rover after all, so a big price tag shouldn't surprise anybody. But if I were shopping for a Defender and the Octa was just too expensive, the Vertex makes a strong case for itself.