First Look: 2027 Land Rover Defender Vertex Has Octa Style Without the Octa Price

The Defender Vertex borrows from the Octa's styling handbook but accepts the reality that luxury SUVs don't see much off-road action

2027 Land Rover Defender Vertex Front
  • What it is: Upscale Octa styling cues at a more reasonable price tag.
  • Why it matters: The Vertex acknowledges that many Defenders rarely venture off-road.
  • Edmunds says: A nice addition to the Defender lineup, the Vertex trim embraces reality.

Before I got behind the wheel of the Land Rover Defender Octa at the storied Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire, I got a look at a new Defender variant that's arguably on the other side of the spectrum: the 2027 Land Rover Defender Vertex. Basically, the Vertex splits the difference between the regular Defender and the Octa itself, giving you some of the Octa's looks for about half the price.

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2027 Land Rover Defender 110 Vertex Front 3/4

The Vertex embraces the reality that even though off-road vehicles like the Defender are exceptionally capable in the rough stuff, the majority will spend their lives on pavement. During the walk-around, Land Rover's Andy Hunt Cooke, head of Defender Communications, acknowledged as much, noting that they see a lot of Defender owners in the "urban jungle." That said, the Defender Vertex hasn't been "dumbed down" in any way, but rather its exterior appearance speaks more to upscale luxury than wading through muddy streams. 

Octa-lite

The Vertex borrows similar front and rear styling from the Octa, with a similar wide-mouth mesh grille and rear bumper treatment. However, it doesn't include the Octa's wider fenders and stance. Where the rest of the Defender line uses dark gray trim around the lower body and wheel arches, the Vertex paints it all body color (the windshield pillars are too). The roof is gloss black, with a spoiler extending over the rear window. The Vertex also has yellow brake calipers along with rear recovery hooks in the same shade, contrasting with the orange used on the Octa. 

2027 Land Rover Defender 110 Vertex Rear

Equipment-wise, the Vertex borrows a lot of its features from the Defender X. That means you get leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, a Meridian surround-sound system, three-zone climate control, and 14-way heated and cooled front seats. It also means the same 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, with 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, eight-speed automatic transmission, and full-time four-wheel-drive system. 

Does it work?

Purists will probably say the Vertex dilutes the Defender's mission of being a burly off-road-ready bush-busting machine. Whatever. I like the Vertex. Even in the stubby Defender 90 two-door version I was shown, it looks good, and the two-door is my least favorite of the Defender's three sizes. The upscale vibe looks good in person, and the Octa-inspired grille is an improvement over the standard Defender's schnoz. Besides, it's not like it's actually compromised; you can still order the various off-road packages that add all-terrain tires, a fancy rear differential, and other tricks. The Vertex also means Octa-like styling on all three Defender variations, including the extra-long Defender 130, whereas the Octa itself is only available in the mid-length Defender 110. 

As for prices, relatively speaking, the Vertex is a bargain. The four-door Defender 110 version starts at $97,950, nearly $63,000 less than the Octa. If you add the off-road packages, you'll push the price just over $100,000. Note I said relative bargain; this is still a Land Rover after all, so a big price tag shouldn't surprise anybody. But if I were shopping for a Defender and the Octa was just too expensive, the Vertex makes a strong case for itself.

by

Keith Buglewicz has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, writing thousands of car-related articles, and he's tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Keith is a content manager at Edmunds and his byline can be found at KBB, MotorTrend, Autobytel and many others. Keith considers himself exceptionally lucky to be working the dream job he’s had since high school.

edited by

Greg Migliore is an accomplished journalist with more than two decades covering the auto industry. He was the editor-in-chief of Autoblog for more than seven years and also served as the editorial director of AutoGuide. He's also been an editor at Automobile and Autoweek magazines. A widely quoted industry expert, he has contributed commentary to Autoline After Hours, NPR, Yahoo Finance and America on the Road. He's a graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Michigan State University and the Yale Publishing Course. He is a member of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards jury. When not writing, editing or driving the latest new vehicles, Greg can be seen driving around in his extremely low-mileage 2006 Dodge Charger.

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