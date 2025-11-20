The 2027 Kia Telluride Adds a 35 MPG Hybrid, Kills the V6

The hybrid model also gets what Kia is calling "Stay Mode." Essentially, it will use the hybrid battery pack to operate stuff like the climate functions, cabin lighting, stereo, and other functions for up to 20 minutes (or once the battery is down to 20%) without having to turn on the gas engine.

More outside, more inside

The Telluride will grow for its second generation. The new car comes in at 199.2 inches long and has a wheelbase (the distance between the center of the front and rear wheels) of 116.9 inches. That's an increase of 2.3 inches and 2.7 inches, respectively. The good news is that customers familiar with the old Telluride will hardly have to account for the extra overall length, but the stretch in wheelbase means more legroom for second- and third-row passengers.

The second row now folds farther forward to make getting into the third row a little easier, and because of a seat redesign, second-row car seats can now remain in place while you slide the chairs forward. The added overall length also increases cargo capacity. There is now 22.3 cubic feet of cargo space (21.3 cubes in the hybrid because of the battery) behind the third row. If you fold all the rows down, you'll have access to 86.9 cubic feet of free air to load your stuff into.