The 2027 Kia Telluride Costs Over $40,000 to Start

The 2027 Kia Telluride is making some big changes inside and out. It's got an all-new look, it's bigger inside and out, and it ditches the old V6 in favor of a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Now we finally know how much all that newness is going to cost.

The bad news is that the base model is almost $3,000 more than the previous base LX. The 2027 Telluride LX will start at $40,735, including the $1,545 destination charge. That said, other trims are much more closely aligned than that. The 2027 EX X-Line, for example, only costs about $800 more than the 2025. Top-spec SX Prestige X-Pro models, however, are a hefty $3,105 more than before.

Below is a chart with all the prices for the 2025 model and just how much more the 2027 Telluride is going to cost. (All prices have also had Kia's $1,545 destination charge factored in.)