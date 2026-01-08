- The 2027 Kia Telluride now starts at $40,735.
- That's almost $3,000 more than the previous Telluride LX, the base model.
- Read on to find out how the new Telluride stacks up compared to the old one on price.
The 2027 Kia Telluride Costs Over $40,000 to Start
That's almost $3,000 more than before
The 2027 Kia Telluride is making some big changes inside and out. It's got an all-new look, it's bigger inside and out, and it ditches the old V6 in favor of a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Now we finally know how much all that newness is going to cost.
The bad news is that the base model is almost $3,000 more than the previous base LX. The 2027 Telluride LX will start at $40,735, including the $1,545 destination charge. That said, other trims are much more closely aligned than that. The 2027 EX X-Line, for example, only costs about $800 more than the 2025. Top-spec SX Prestige X-Pro models, however, are a hefty $3,105 more than before.
Below is a chart with all the prices for the 2025 model and just how much more the 2027 Telluride is going to cost. (All prices have also had Kia's $1,545 destination charge factored in.)
2025 Kia Telluride Pricing vs. 2027 Kia Telluride Pricing (gas-only models)
Trim Level
Drivetrain
2025 MSRP
2027 MSRP
|LX
|FWD
|$37,935
|$40,735
|S
|FWD
|$40,935
|$43,635
|EX
|FWD
|$43,635
|$45,335
|SX
|FWD
|$47,735
|$50,335
|S
|AWD
|$42,935
|$45,635
|EX
|AWD
|$45,635
|$47,335
|EX X-Line
|AWD
|$48,030
|$48,835
|EX X-Pro
|AWD
|$48,930
|n/a
|SX
|AWD
|$49,735
|n/a
|SX X-Line
|AWD
|$51,430
|$53,335
|SX X-Pro
|AWD
|n/a
|$55,235
|SX Prestige
|AWD
|$52,935
|$55,435
|SX Prestige X-Line
|AWD
|$54,330
|$56,435
|SX Prestige X-Pro
|AWD
|$55,230
|$58,335
It's worth bearing in mind that a hybrid Telluride is also on the way, but Kia hasn't announced pricing for that model yet. It's very likely that the hybrid model will have a slightly different array of trims compared to the gas-only 2027 Telluride and that it will cost even more to get into. Hyundai, Kia's corporate sibling, follows a similar strategy with the Palisade — the hybrid version of Hyundai's big three-row is almost $5,000 more to start than its gas-only model and has fewer trims to pick from (four compared to seven).
Kia's 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine will make 274 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque (that's 49 more lb-ft than the old V6) in the new Telluride. It will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and come with either front- or all-wheel drive.
If you want to go for even more power, you're going to have to go hybrid. There, you'll get 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque to be exact. This engine uses a six-speed automatic and again can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. Kia estimates the hybrid will get up to 35 mpg and that the total driving range is 600 miles on a single tank. It's worth noting you might eventually offset the extra cost of the hybrid with savings at the fuel pump, but we still don't know how much more the hybrid is going to be.
The interior space is all-new, and you can read our review of what it's like to sit inside the new Telluride right here. The screens for both the instruments and the infotainment measure 12.3 inches each, and there's a tiny climate control screen (which we used on the Kia EV9 we had in for a One-Year Road Test and didn't like very much).
Is it all worth it? We've yet to get behind the wheel, but initial impressions suggest the new Telluride is just as solid and high-quality as the previous model. But we'll wait to pass final judgment until we get behind the wheel.