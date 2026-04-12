- Kia's Telluride is all-new for 2027.
- We like its boxy, purposeful styling exterior and sleek, high-tech interior.
- Pricing for the 2027 Kia Telluride starts at $40,735 including destination.
2027 Kia Telluride: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Kia's crowd-favorite midsize SUV gets a boxy, purposeful redesign for 2027
Kia's Telluride has been a huge hit for the brand since its introduction, but Kia is refusing to rest on its laurels with the popular midsize SUV. That's why it's getting a comprehensive overhaul for the 2027 model year, complete with new boxy styling and a tech-rich interior. We're very much looking forward to seeing how it drives.
Read all our 2027 Kia Telluride content:
2027 Kia Telluride: First Look
2027 Kia Telluride: Specs and Features
2027 Kia Telluride: Everything We Know
Many changes are being made to the Kia Telluride for the 2027 model year.
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The most obvious changes are visual ones.
The new body lines are all much sharper, and Kia is borrowing more than a few moves from the Range Rover playbook.
What's less obvious is that the Telluride is bigger than the outgoing version.
This should make it even better at hauling families and their stuff, and the old version was no slouch.
Under the hood, things are different as well.
Kia has opted to ditch the V6 engine across the board, and the only engines are now turbocharged four-cylinders.
The likely increase in fuel economy will be a benefit to shoppers, but is it worth the trade-off of losing the V6's smoothness?
The Telluride is also getting a more off-road-ready variant called the X-Pro, which is a trim we've seen in other Kia models.
While we don't expect the X-Pro to embarrass itself once it's left the pavement, the increased ability in less-than-ideal conditions will help — and it looks good too.