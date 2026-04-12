2027 Kia Telluride: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Kia's crowd-favorite midsize SUV gets a boxy, purposeful redesign for 2027

2027 Kia Telluride group shot
  • Kia's Telluride is all-new for 2027.
  • We like its boxy, purposeful styling exterior and sleek, high-tech interior.
  • Pricing for the 2027 Kia Telluride starts at $40,735 including destination.

Kia's Telluride has been a huge hit for the brand since its introduction, but Kia is refusing to rest on its laurels with the popular midsize SUV. That's why it's getting a comprehensive overhaul for the 2027 model year, complete with new boxy styling and a tech-rich interior. We're very much looking forward to seeing how it drives.

Read all our 2027 Kia Telluride content:
2027 Kia Telluride: First Look
2027 Kia Telluride: Specs and Features
2027 Kia Telluride: Everything We Know

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2027 Kia Telluride base pricing

Many changes are being made to the Kia Telluride for the 2027 model year.

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2027 Kia Telluride pricing in Ashburn, VA
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2027 Kia Telluride front static

The most obvious changes are visual ones.

2027 Kia Telluride hard front

The new body lines are all much sharper, and Kia is borrowing more than a few moves from the Range Rover playbook.

2027 Kia Telluride profile

What's less obvious is that the Telluride is bigger than the outgoing version.

2027 Kia Telluride rear 3/4

This should make it even better at hauling families and their stuff, and the old version was no slouch.

2027 Kia Telluride rear rolling

Under the hood, things are different as well.

2027 Kia Telluride front 3/4

Kia has opted to ditch the V6 engine across the board, and the only engines are now turbocharged four-cylinders.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro rear

The likely increase in fuel economy will be a benefit to shoppers, but is it worth the trade-off of losing the V6's smoothness?

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro profile

The Telluride is also getting a more off-road-ready variant called the X-Pro, which is a trim we've seen in other Kia models.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro Aerial

While we don't expect the X-Pro to embarrass itself once it's left the pavement, the increased ability in less-than-ideal conditions will help — and it looks good too.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro Interior Dash
2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro front interior
2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro Interior Displays
2027 Kia Telluride dark interior
2027 Kia Telluride dash
2027 Kia Telluride SX Prestige Interior Full Cabin
2027 Kia Telluride SX Prestige Interior Door
2027 Kia Telluride SX Prestige Center Console Open
2027 Kia Telluride SX Prestige Front
2027 Kia Telluride SX Prestige Rear
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Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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