Tested: 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid Is Quicker and Quieter Than the Hyundai Palisade

In our performance testing, the Kia Telluride Hybrid bests its Hyundai Palisade sibling

2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid SX Action
  • We put the 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid through our instrumented testing regimen.
  • In a number of areas, it bested its corporate sibling and chief rival, the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid.
  • We still think the Palisade is the overall better buy, but we wouldn't fault anyone for getting the Telluride.

The new 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid just barely lost our comparison test against the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid. But the Telluride is still one of our top rated three-row midsize SUVs, and if you prefer the Kia's look and vibe more than its Hyundai sibling, there's no reason not to buy one. There are plenty of little things the Telluride simply does better. 

Read more about the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade:

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2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid SX Action Rear
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2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid SX Prestige
Edmunds test results
Engine2.5-liter turbo I4 with two electric motors
Power329 hp
Torque339 lb-ft
Transmissionsix-speed automatic
Drivelineall-wheel drive
Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined)30/32/31 mpg
Weight5,045 pounds
0-30 mph2.8 seconds
0-45 mph4.5 seconds
0-60 mph7.0 seconds
0-75 mph10.0 seconds
Quarter mile15.0 seconds @ 94.5 mph
Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)0.80 g
60-0 mph braking126 feet
Sound level at idle39.1 dB
Sound level at 70 mph63.8 dB
Price as tested$59,830

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2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid pricing in Ashburn, VA
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Quicker and quieter

The Telluride and Palisade use the same hybrid powertrain, where two electric motors are paired with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Both make 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque and come with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

In our performance testing, the Telluride Hybrid bested the Palisade Hybrid in acceleration and braking, and it's quieter at a 70-mph cruise. By our scales, the fully loaded Telluride SX Prestige is also slightly heavier than an equivalent Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy. Many of us think the Kia looks better, too.

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Edmunds testing
Kia Telluride Hybrid SX Prestige
Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy
0-60 mph7.0 seconds7.4 seconds
Quarter mile15.0 seconds @ 94.5 mph15.3 seconds @ 94 mph
60-0 mph braking126 feet129 feet
Sound level at 70 mph63.8 dB64.9 dB

Where the Kia didn't do as well was on our skidpad, where it managed 0.80 g compared to the Palisade's 0.82 g. This is a small difference and not necessarily the most important spec when it comes to a three-row SUV. What this really just means is that the Palisade has a higher threshold before its tires give up, which could be important if you need to make an emergency maneuver or swerve around a rogue basketball that bounces out into the street.

2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid SX Seats

Little things matter

As we mentioned in our comparison test, there are a few little things that we like more about the Telluride. The Telluride has better headrests, with four-way mesh units that we love resting our heads against. All new Kias have these headrests, and we wish they were available in every single new car. We also think the Kia is a little easier to get in and out of, simply because its power steering column doesn't protrude into the cabin as much as the Palisade's.

Trim for trim, the Kia Telluride can cost a bit more than the Hyundai Palisade, but given the extra standard kit, we think it's worth the price. Dual wireless charging pads, cooled front seats, a sunroof and a digital rearview mirror are all standard on our SX Prestige tester. Really, the Telluride feels like a heck of a bargain — even fully loaded at just under $60K.

2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid SX Front
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by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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