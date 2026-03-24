Tested: 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid Is Quicker and Quieter Than the Hyundai Palisade

Little things matter

As we mentioned in our comparison test, there are a few little things that we like more about the Telluride. The Telluride has better headrests, with four-way mesh units that we love resting our heads against. All new Kias have these headrests, and we wish they were available in every single new car. We also think the Kia is a little easier to get in and out of, simply because its power steering column doesn't protrude into the cabin as much as the Palisade's.

Trim for trim, the Kia Telluride can cost a bit more than the Hyundai Palisade, but given the extra standard kit, we think it's worth the price. Dual wireless charging pads, cooled front seats, a sunroof and a digital rearview mirror are all standard on our SX Prestige tester. Really, the Telluride feels like a heck of a bargain — even fully loaded at just under $60K.