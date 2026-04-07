- The Kia Telluride gets a full redesign for 2027, with fresh styling, more tech and more features.
- An optional hybrid powertrain delivers up to 35 mpg combined.
- Pricing starts around $40,000, with loaded trims coming in just below $60,000.
2027 Kia Telluride Pricing: Here's How Much the Gas and Hybrid Trims Cost
Pricing for the new Telluride ranges between $40,000 and $60,000
The 2027 Kia Telluride is a three-row SUV that's easily one of the best vehicles in its segment. It's larger, roomier and more attractive than before, with a standard turbocharged gas engine and an optional hybrid powertrain. It's the total package.
The brand-new Telluride starts at $40,735 including $1,545 for destination, which is almost $3,000 more than the previous model. The Telluride Hybrid, meanwhile, kicks off at $48,035, and there are rugged X-Line and X-Pro versions that cost even more money. Below is the full range of pricing, and all prices include destination.
Read all our 2027 Kia Telluride content:
Telluride LX: $40,735
The LX is the cheapest Telluride, but it still covers the basics most families will want. Standard equipment includes tri-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full set of driver aids.
Telluride S: $43,635
The S costs $2,900 more than the LX. It brings larger 20-inch wheels, a sunroof and a more polished look; adding all-wheel drive costs another $2,000. Just like every other nonhybrid 2027 Telluride, the S has a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood, good for 274 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque.
Telluride EX: $45,335
The EX is where the Telluride starts to get much nicer inside. Synthetic leather seating, power-folding mirrors and more comfort features help justify the jump, and AWD again is optional, at $2,000.
Save as much as $1,374 with Edmunds
Telluride X-Line EX AWD: $48,835
The X-Line EX is basically the EX with standard AWD and tougher styling. It gets unique exterior trim and 21-inch wheels, making it more about image than serious trail use. It makes sense for people who want the rugged look without paying X-Pro money.
Telluride SX: $50,335
The SX is the big technology step. It adds dual 12.3-inch displays, a 14-speaker Meridian stereo, a surround-view camera system and Highway Driving Assist 2, which gives you hands-free freeway driving functionality. If you care more about convenience and cabin tech than off-road style, this is one of the most logical places to land.
Telluride X-Line SX AWD: $53,335
This trim pairs the SX’s better tech with standard AWD and the X-Line appearance package.
Telluride X-Pro SX AWD: $55,235
The X-Pro SX is where the Telluride starts doing more than just looking rugged. Kia says it adds all-terrain tires, an electronic limited-slip differential, a new off-road screen, and 9.1 inches of ground clearance. That gives it a more credible reason to exist for buyers who tow or spend time on rough roads.
Telluride SX Prestige AWD: $55,435
The SX Prestige is the luxury-leaning Telluride. Highlights include a head-up display, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and other cabin upgrades that push it closer to premium-SUV territory. This is the loaded Telluride for people who are not interested in the tougher-looking trims.
Telluride X-Line SX Prestige AWD: $56,435
This one is a little weird. Think of this as the SX Prestige with standard AWD and the X-Line makeover. At only $1,000 more than the regular SX Prestige, it is an easy upgrade for those who already want a near-top Telluride and like the more rugged styling.
Telluride X-Pro SX Prestige AWD: $58,335
This is the most expensive gas Telluride, and the most capable as well. It combines the SX Prestige cabin with the X-Pro's added ground clearance and off-road hardware, making it the clear flagship for people who want one SUV to cover both family duty and weekend adventure use.
Telluride Hybrid EX: $48,035
The Telluride Hybrid starts at the EX trim, which is why its base price sits so much higher than the gas LX. It comes with synthetic leather seating and plenty of convenience equipment, while AWD adds the same $2,000 premium as it does on the gas EX. The bigger story is efficiency: The EX FWD is rated at 35 mpg combined and can drive up to 637 miles on a single tank of fuel.
Telluride Hybrid SX: $53,035
Like the gas SX, the hybrid SX is the tech-rich middle ground. It brings the Meridian audio system, surround-view camera system, blind-spot cameras, and Highway Driving Assist 2, and it should be one of the more appealing hybrid trims for buyers who want a nicer Telluride without pushing all the way into the high $50,000s. Power for all hybrid models comes from a turbocharged 2.5-liter gas engine, paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque.
Telluride Hybrid X-Line SX AWD: $56,035
This is the tougher-looking hybrid, with standard AWD and X-Line styling. It does not get the gas model's X-Pro hardware, but it does give potential buyers a hybrid option that looks less suburban than the regular EX or SX.
Telluride Hybrid SX Prestige AWD: $58,135
The hybrid SX Prestige is the luxury pick. It adds a head-up display, digital key and a richer interior. If the goal is hybrid efficiency without giving up a loaded cabin, this is the trim to watch.
Telluride Hybrid X-Line SX Prestige AWD: $59,135
At the top of the hybrid range, the X-Line SX Prestige combines the loaded interior of the SX Prestige with standard AWD and the more rugged X-Line design. It is expensive, but it also best shows Kia's pricing strategy here — the regular Telluride offers more trim variety, while the hybrid asks more money in exchange for stronger performance and far better fuel economy.