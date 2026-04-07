2027 Kia Telluride Pricing: Here's How Much the Gas and Hybrid Trims Cost

Telluride X-Pro SX Prestige AWD: $58,335

This is the most expensive gas Telluride, and the most capable as well. It combines the SX Prestige cabin with the X-Pro's added ground clearance and off-road hardware, making it the clear flagship for people who want one SUV to cover both family duty and weekend adventure use.

Telluride Hybrid EX: $48,035

The Telluride Hybrid starts at the EX trim, which is why its base price sits so much higher than the gas LX. It comes with synthetic leather seating and plenty of convenience equipment, while AWD adds the same $2,000 premium as it does on the gas EX. The bigger story is efficiency: The EX FWD is rated at 35 mpg combined and can drive up to 637 miles on a single tank of fuel.

Telluride Hybrid SX: $53,035

Like the gas SX, the hybrid SX is the tech-rich middle ground. It brings the Meridian audio system, surround-view camera system, blind-spot cameras, and Highway Driving Assist 2, and it should be one of the more appealing hybrid trims for buyers who want a nicer Telluride without pushing all the way into the high $50,000s. Power for all hybrid models comes from a turbocharged 2.5-liter gas engine, paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque.