- The second-generation Kia Telluride is now offered with an optional hybrid powertrain.
- This better positions the Telluride to compete against rivals like the Hyundai Palisade, Mazda CX-90 and Toyota Grand Highlander.
- Pricing starts at $40,735 including destination; hybrid models start at $48,035.
2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid First Drive Review: A Sequel You Won't Want to Miss
The Telluride's first major update doesn't disappoint
— Santa Barbara, California
The Kia Telluride significantly raised the bar for three-row midsize SUVs when it debuted in 2019. Now, a new one arrives with bold styling, upgraded interior features, and even more space for passengers and cargo. Like its corporate sibling, the Hyundai Palisade, the Telluride gets an optional hybrid powertrain too. Is it enough to propel the Telluride back to the top of the segment it helped redefine?
Standard turbo power
The old Telluride's V6 engine is gone, replaced by a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four that serves as the basis for both the hybrid and non-hybrid models. In the Telluride Hybrid, a pair of electric motors work with the turbo engine to deliver 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. In standard guise, the 2.5-liter engine makes 274 hp and 311 lb-ft. Front- and all-wheel drive are available across the board.
My time with the gas-only engine is spent in the off-road-oriented Telluride X-Pro SX Prestige. (The X-Pro is available on two Telluride trims.) This engine feels best when you're using Terrain mode, where the eight-speed automatic transmission holds gears a bit longer and has sharper throttle response. On a brief off-road course, the different Terrain settings work well; when the Telluride detects wheel slip, the all-wheel-drive system redirects power where it's needed most. A new transparent view for the forward-facing camera is useful here too, allowing you to see "through" the hood. I just wish the camera shut off at a speed higher than 6 mph.
Unfortunately, the gas engine isn't as good when you're driving the Telluride on the street. Accelerating from a stop, there's a significant delay between hitting the throttle and forward motion. The rest of the Telluride's on-road manners aren't bad, though; the X-Pro's all-terrain tires don't produce too much road noise and the suspension is nicely tuned for handling everyday pavement imperfections.
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The hybrid is the one you want
By contrast, the Telluride's hybrid powertrain is much nicer. The hybrid system is designed to work fully in the background; there are no adjustable regenerative braking settings or anything like that. You just get in and drive, and the acceleration and braking are both smooth. There's plenty of power for passing or getting up to speed. And with the electric motors helping to fill in torque during initial acceleration, the SUV feels quite responsive.
The Telluride Hybrid feels solid on the road while still being super comfortable and compliant over bumps. That level of refinement, along with the additional driving range thanks to the better fuel economy, makes the Telluride Hybrid a fantastic vehicle for a road trip.
Hybrid models cost $2,700 more than their gas-only counterparts, and the hybrid powertrain is available on the EX, SX, SX Prestige and X-Line trims. I'd be tempted to pay that just for the performance difference, but the fuel economy advantage will allow you to make up that price gap in just a few years. Front-wheel-drive hybrids offer an estimated 35 mpg combined, with AWD dropping that down to 31 mpg. Gas models are rated at 22 mpg combined (FWD) or 20 mpg (AWD), with the X-Pros only offering 19 mpg.
You can get a purple interior. Purple!
The new Telluride's interior closely resembles that of the Kia EV9, the brand's three-row electric SUV. But that's no slight; the EV9 has a great cabin, and it's still modern and fresh-feeling a few years down the line.
In the loaded Telluride SX Prestige, the interior quality, feature set, and overall fit and finish make you feel like you're getting a lot for your money. This test car's interior is also done up in a two-tone purple and beige, which looks amazing. Kudos to Kia for going bold.
The new Telluride is a little larger than its predecessor, and the additional wheelbase length pays dividends for passenger space. Good adjustability for the second-row seats means you can easily fit three adults from front to back across all three rows. And fancy amenities extend all the way to the back; the second-row seats are heated and ventilated, and the third-row outboard seats also offer heating.
Familiar tech with one issue
The Telluride's tech suite is familiar, with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and a multimedia system that's easy to use and quick to respond to inputs. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, and I prefer using these smartphone-mirroring services for maps, as the native navigation setup isn't as sharp or easy to use.
My one complaint with the tech is that the climate controls are split between a 5.5-inch display and a few physical controls on the dashboard. The small screen is blocked by the steering wheel, making it difficult to see and reach from the driver's seat, and is distracting while you're in motion.
Expensive but well worth the price
The 2027 Telluride is an excellent family vehicle and still delivers the value, style and quality that the previous generation was known for. Pricing starts at $40,735 including destination, and the Hybrid models come in at $48,035. That's a lot of money for a three-row midsize crossover, but it lines up with the Hyundai Palisade. The new Telluride also feels well worth the money. This is one of the best three-row SUVs you can buy.