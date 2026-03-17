Standard turbo power

The old Telluride's V6 engine is gone, replaced by a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four that serves as the basis for both the hybrid and non-hybrid models. In the Telluride Hybrid, a pair of electric motors work with the turbo engine to deliver 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. In standard guise, the 2.5-liter engine makes 274 hp and 311 lb-ft. Front- and all-wheel drive are available across the board.

My time with the gas-only engine is spent in the off-road-oriented Telluride X-Pro SX Prestige. (The X-Pro is available on two Telluride trims.) This engine feels best when you're using Terrain mode, where the eight-speed automatic transmission holds gears a bit longer and has sharper throttle response. On a brief off-road course, the different Terrain settings work well; when the Telluride detects wheel slip, the all-wheel-drive system redirects power where it's needed most. A new transparent view for the forward-facing camera is useful here too, allowing you to see "through" the hood. I just wish the camera shut off at a speed higher than 6 mph.

Unfortunately, the gas engine isn't as good when you're driving the Telluride on the street. Accelerating from a stop, there's a significant delay between hitting the throttle and forward motion. The rest of the Telluride's on-road manners aren't bad, though; the X-Pro's all-terrain tires don't produce too much road noise and the suspension is nicely tuned for handling everyday pavement imperfections.