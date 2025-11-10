- The second-generation Kia Telluride gets its first full redesign for 2027.
- In addition to new styling inside and out, the midsize three-row had a growth spurt.
- We're still awaiting specific details on available features and powertrains.
2027 Kia Telluride Hands On: A First Look at Kia's Most Important Car
Kia's excellent 3-row SUV enters its second generation for the 2027 model year
Since its launch in 2020, the Kia Telluride has been one of our favorite midsize three-row SUVs, effortlessly blending style, luxury, practicality and value in a way that few other SUVs in the segment can match. Needless to say, our expectations for the all-new 2027 Telluride are high — especially given how much we love the redesigned 2026 Palisade. We went out to see Kia's new Telluride in person, and these are our first impressions after real hands-on time.
Bigger & bolder ... but better?
Given the second-generation Palisade's dramatic styling redux, the new Telluride feels more like an evolution in comparison. The 2027 model is instantly recognizable as a Telluride, though, maintaining the outgoing generation's vertical head- and taillights and overall boxy shape. One thing I'm thrilled to see is the return of amber LED daytime running lights: Early high-trim Tellurides stood out thanks to the same design feature, but they were replaced with white LEDs during the midcycle refresh. Now, the amber is back, and it's sure to stand out.
I'm also a fan of the new taillight design; they're a tidy modernization of the outgoing model's lights and present a clean, sculpted look. That said, I know what you're thinking, and you're right: Yes, the rear end absolutely bears resemblance to full-size Range Rovers. But it's a clean, unfussy design, and we need more of that on the roads these days.
For the X-Pro trim specifically, I'm less enthused about the front end, mostly due to all that grille. Frankly, it's a bit much. Fortunately, though, Kia also released photos of the top-of-the-line SX Prestige, and it features a much tamer grille treatment with vertical slats and what look to be active grille shutters. Additionally, all Tellurides now get headlights with dual vertical LED accents, mimicking the taillights.
You can make your judgments now, but I'm waiting until I see one in person that isn't an X-Pro and isn't matte brown (choices that will never do a car justice, especially in the photos Kia released).
Creases above the front and rear fenders make the sheetmetal look pinched, which is super unique, but they're nearly impossible to see in this shade and finish of paint. You'll also notice new, motorized pop-out door handles, similar to what's offered on Kia's EV6 and EV9 electric SUVs. Overall, the look is decidedly more rugged than what you'll see on the Hyundai Palisade, and that differentiation will eventually sway some prospective buyers.
Ruggedly luxurious
That theme continues to the interior, too. Where the Palisade goes almost midcentury modern with its cabin design, the Telluride again feels more rugged. That's especially emphasized by the chunky grab handles flanking the center console, which I love.
The dash's horizontal layout is nice, too, and emphasizes the vehicle's width while making the interior feel more open. And don't worry, it's still plenty premium in here: The X-Pro model I had access to featured a faux-suede headliner, comfy leather seats (heated and ventilated in the first two rows), and the same mesh headrests that we love from the EV9.
The Telluride also borrows the EV9's display layout, but that could use some work. The digital instrument cluster and infotainment display are both great — sharp, responsive, and easy to use — but there's now a climate display in between them.
Kia, if you're reading this, hear me: Stop this. That middle display is largely blocked by the steering wheel, making it difficult to use from behind the wheel ... which is the only place you'll ever use it from, given its position nearest the driver. Thankfully, there are physical climate controls laid out across the dashboard for temperature, fan speed and airflow.
Actually, there are physical controls for just about everything: a big volume dial in the middle, plus haptic buttons above for navigation and media. It's great to see that Kia is continuing to resist the touchscreen-for-everything approach. Below the controls, you'll find three USB-C ports, two wireless charging pads, and a center console storage bin that's shallower than I expected for an interior that's mostly spacious otherwise.
The new Telluride has had a bit of a growth spurt: the wheelbase has been stretched nearly 3 inches, overall length is 2.3 inches longer at 199.2 inches, and height is up an inch. Kia says that's led to more headroom and easier third-row access, but once back there, it was a little tighter than I expected. I'm 5-foot-11, and both head- and legroom felt a bit cramped, especially compared to what I've experienced in the Palisade. Fortunately, the second row slides fore and aft easily.
Personally, I'm really looking forward to seeing this interior in person in a color that's not black, especially in non-X-Pro trims, which Kia says will offer unique upholstery colors like navy and even purple — yes, purple — and apparently the orange and navy two-tone shown here that's bold but not particularly my taste.
And that's all we know ... for now
So far, Kia has only released information on the Telluride's design and exterior dimensions — I can't even tell you the size of the touchscreen. That said, it's pretty safe to assume the Telluride will share its powertrain options with the Palisade.
That means buyers can likely expect to choose between front- or all-wheel drive and either a 3.5-liter V6 making 287 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. There's also a change: A 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid with 329 hp, 339 lb-ft of torque and better gas mileage joins the lineup, but Kia hasn't confirmed that powertrain will be coming. (We're almost certain it will, however.)
Kia will reveal more details about the Telluride at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, so stay tuned for the full story on what's arguably the brand's most important product.