Kia, if you're reading this, hear me: Stop this. That middle display is largely blocked by the steering wheel, making it difficult to use from behind the wheel ... which is the only place you'll ever use it from, given its position nearest the driver. Thankfully, there are physical climate controls laid out across the dashboard for temperature, fan speed and airflow.

Actually, there are physical controls for just about everything: a big volume dial in the middle, plus haptic buttons above for navigation and media. It's great to see that Kia is continuing to resist the touchscreen-for-everything approach. Below the controls, you'll find three USB-C ports, two wireless charging pads, and a center console storage bin that's shallower than I expected for an interior that's mostly spacious otherwise.

The new Telluride has had a bit of a growth spurt: the wheelbase has been stretched nearly 3 inches, overall length is 2.3 inches longer at 199.2 inches, and height is up an inch. Kia says that's led to more headroom and easier third-row access, but once back there, it was a little tighter than I expected. I'm 5-foot-11, and both head- and legroom felt a bit cramped, especially compared to what I've experienced in the Palisade. Fortunately, the second row slides fore and aft easily.

Personally, I'm really looking forward to seeing this interior in person in a color that's not black, especially in non-X-Pro trims, which Kia says will offer unique upholstery colors like navy and even purple — yes, purple — and apparently the orange and navy two-tone shown here that's bold but not particularly my taste.