- The 2026 Hyundai Palisade adds a powerful hybrid option.
- Kia's related 2027 Telluride gets the same gas-electric powertrain and swaps its old V6 for a turbocharged four-cylinder.
- Which of these related three-row SUVs has the design and features that fit y our lifestyle?
2026 Hyundai Palisade vs. 2027 Kia Telluride: Mechanical Twins With Some Important Differences
It's not just looks that differentiate these Korean three-row SUV cousins
The Hyundai and Kia brands fall under the Hyundai Motor Co. umbrella and share a lot of platforms and components. As a result, they turn out similar products in many segments — Sonata and Optima, Tucson and Sportage, Ioniq 5 and EV6. It used to be that styling was the main differentiator between the two brands' wares, but at least for the new three-row Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride cousins, there are now more differences under the skin.
This makes the choice between the two a little more complicated. The original Palisade and Telluride had very different styling inside and out, with most of us preferring the Kia's looks. The first-generation Telluride was also a little nicer to drive, but the differences weren't huge. If you liked the design and could get a good deal, that made the decision for you. For the 2026 Palisade and upcoming 2027 Telluride, a lot has been improved, so here's a spec and equipment breakdown to help you cross-shop the two.
Power and fuel economy
For their second acts, both now offer a shared hybrid powertrain, while the Palisade gets a new, slightly smaller V6 and the Telluride switches to a turbocharged four-cylinder for its gas-only option. Regardless of brand and powertrain choice, you can choose either front- or all-wheel drive.
Output ratings are identical for both hybrid options. The powertrain uses a turbocharged four-cylinder backed by a six-speed automatic transmission that houses two electric motors. The unassisted turbo four-cylinder in the Telluride makes a little less power than the Palisade's V6 but a good deal more torque, which may translate to snappier acceleration; both gas engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic.
Kia hasn't released official fuel economy figures for the 2027 Telluride yet, but it estimates that the hybrid will do as well as 35 mpg combined, which is in line with its Hyundai counterpart's ratings. We'd expect the Kia's turbo four-cylinder to best the Hyundai's V6, at least in EPA estimates if not real-world results. Our editors like the way the Palisade Hybrid drives and found it more pleasant and gutsier than the V6 version. We haven't had a chance to sample the 2027 Telluride yet, but the Palisade has us expecting good things.
Max towing is 5,000 pounds for both brands' gas models. The Telluride hybrid is rated to pull 4,500 pounds, while the gas-electric Palisade has a 4,000-pound limit.
Spec
Hyundai Palisade V6
Hyundai Palisade turbo I4 hybrid
Kia Telluride turbo I4
Kia Telluride turbo I4 hybrid
|Engine/motors
|3.5-liter V6
|turbocharged 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder with two electric motors
|turbocharged 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder with two electric motors
|Horsepower
|287 hp
|329 hp
|274 hp
|329 hp
|Torque
|260 lb-ft
|339 lb-ft
|311 lb-ft
|339 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|six-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|six-speed automatic
|Drive type
|FWD/AWD
|FWD/AWD
|FWD/AWD
|FWD/AWD
|Fuel economy
|19-21 combined mpg (16-19 city/22-25 hwy)
|29-34 combined mpg (29-33 city/30-35 hwy)
|N/A
|N/A
Interior
A rounded-cylinder motif or straight lines? Both interiors look and feel thoroughly modern, and here again the styling differs a lot even if the features don't.
Both models are available with seating for either seven or eight, but the Telluride hybrid only seats seven — you have to go for the gas engine or walk to the Hyundai dealer for a second-row bench. Tri-zone climate control is standard, and heat and ventilation are available in the front and second rows; the Telluride hybrid goes a step further, offering heat for the third row.
With these models being so closely related, it's not a shock that their interior measurements are so similar. The biggest exception in passenger space is more generous front legroom in the Palisade. Both hybrids sacrifice some rear legroom, likely due to the placement of the battery pack. The Telluride, meanwhile, has a slim advantage in cargo capacity.
Spec
Hyundai Palisade
Kia Telluride
|Headroom (front/2nd/3rd row)
|41.5 / 40.7 / 37.8 in
|41.2 / 40.4 / 37.4 in
|Legroom (front/2nd/3rd row) (hybrid)
|44.2 / 43.0 (41.4) / 32.1 in
|41.4 / 43.0 (41.4) / 32.1 in
|Number of seats
|7/8
|7/8
|Cargo volume (3rd row up)
|19.1 cu ft
|21.3 cu ft
|Cargo volume (3rd row folded)
|46.3 cu ft
|47.7 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd + 3rd rows folded)
|86.7 cu ft
|88.3 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
All Palisades and Tellurides have a 12.3-inch center touchscreen; Hyundai's is canted slightly toward the driver, making the far side easier to reach, while the one in the Kia is parallel to the rest of the dash. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard across the board. The main difference between the infotainment systems is aesthetic, while the features and underlying software are the same. Another 12.3-inch display for the gauges is included on all but the base Palisade and lower trims of the Telluride.
Other standard stuff they share: seven USB ports, dual wireless phone chargers in front, proximity key and remote start. The Palisade offers one feature the Telluride doesn't: a UV-C sterilization light in the center console (remember the pandemic?), but only on the very top trim.
At this point, you won't be surprised to learn that the new Palisade and Telluride offer the same driver assists. Standard on both are blind-spot warning, forward collision warning and avoidance, lane departure warning, lane following assist, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, Highway Driving Assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, and front and rear parking sensors. More advanced versions of Highway Driving Assist and forward collision avoidance are available, as are blind-spot collision avoidance assist, blind-spot cameras and a surround-view camera system.
Trims and pricing
Hyundai sells the 2026 Palisade in seven trims (SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, SEL Premium, Limited, XRT Pro, Calligraphy) and the Palisade Hybrid in six (Blue SEL, SEL, Blue SEL Premium, SEL Premium, Limited, Calligraphy). The gas model starts at $41,035 including destination, while the least expensive hybrid costs $45,760.
The 2027 Telluride will be available in 10 gas and five hybrid trims. The least expensive gas model, the LX, will start at $40,735; Kia hasn't announced Telluride hybrid pricing yet, but you can bet it will be pretty close to the gas-electric Palisade's price point.
Styling and gas powertrains aside, it's the top trims that differ most between these two. While the Palisade continues with its ultra-luxe Calligraphy trim at the top, Kia is bringing new X-Pro models (X-Pro SX and X-Pro Prestige) that actually have some additional capability — 9.1 inches of ground clearance (an extra 1.7 inches) from a unique suspension, recovery hooks, all-terrain tires, and an electronic limited-slip differential among other goodies. The one caveat is that it's only available with the turbocharged four-cylinder, not the hybrid.
If that doesn't interest you, choose based on the looks and whichever engine option you want. For the most part, this is again a case of buying what you prefer and getting the best deal.