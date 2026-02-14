Power and fuel economy

For their second acts, both now offer a shared hybrid powertrain, while the Palisade gets a new, slightly smaller V6 and the Telluride switches to a turbocharged four-cylinder for its gas-only option. Regardless of brand and powertrain choice, you can choose either front- or all-wheel drive.

Output ratings are identical for both hybrid options. The powertrain uses a turbocharged four-cylinder backed by a six-speed automatic transmission that houses two electric motors. The unassisted turbo four-cylinder in the Telluride makes a little less power than the Palisade's V6 but a good deal more torque, which may translate to snappier acceleration; both gas engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic.

Kia hasn't released official fuel economy figures for the 2027 Telluride yet, but it estimates that the hybrid will do as well as 35 mpg combined, which is in line with its Hyundai counterpart's ratings. We'd expect the Kia's turbo four-cylinder to best the Hyundai's V6, at least in EPA estimates if not real-world results. Our editors like the way the Palisade Hybrid drives and found it more pleasant and gutsier than the V6 version. We haven't had a chance to sample the 2027 Telluride yet, but the Palisade has us expecting good things.

Max towing is 5,000 pounds for both brands' gas models. The Telluride hybrid is rated to pull 4,500 pounds, while the gas-electric Palisade has a 4,000-pound limit.